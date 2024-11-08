Stockwik Förvaltning AB: Stockwik publishes quarterly report January 1 - September 30, 2024

CONTINUED STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH AND IMPROVED CASH FLOW
Revenue and earnings continued to improve during the third quarter. Net sales increased by 5.4 percent to MSEK 182.7 (173.3), and operating profit (EBITA) by 27.4 percent to MSEK 12.6 (9.9) compared to the same quarter last year. Cash flow from operating activities improved to MSEK 6.1 (-10.3), which, in addition to the increased operating profit, is mainly due to changes in working capital.
The strong growth despite the economic downturn is proof of the effect of the group's increased focus on the development of existing holdings and on the strategy of investing in stable companies with low cyclical dependence. The revenue increase in the quarter is attributable to the segments Property Services and Healthcare, while the improvement in earnings was primarily generated by the segments Industry and Property Services.
QUARTER JULY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30 2024
|MSEK
|Jul-Sep 2024
|Jul-Sep 2023
|? %
|of which organic growth, in percentage points
|of which acquired growth, in percentage points
|Net sales
|182.7
|173.3
|5.4%
|5.4%
|-
|EBITDA
|23.4
|20.1
|16.6%
|16.6%
|-
|EBITA
|12.6
|9.9
|27.4%
|27.4%
|-
|Adjusted EBITA
|12.6
|9.9
|EBIT
|10.9
|7.3
|48.6%
|48.6%
|-
|Profit before tax
|-1.0
|-7.3
|Profit after tax
|-0.4
|-6.6
|EBITA-margin %
|6.9%
|5.7%
|Adjusted EBITA-margin %
|6.9%
|5.7%
|Operational cashflow
|6.1
|-10.3
|Earnings per share before dilution, SEK
|-0.06
|-1.05
|Earnings per share after dilution, SEK
|-0.06
|-1.05
PERIOD JANUARY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30 2024
|MSEK
|Jan-Sep 2024
|Jan-Sep 2023
|? %
|of which organic growth, in percentage points
|of which acquired growth, in percentage points
|Net sales
|597.1
|575.7
|3.7%
|3.7%
|-
|EBITDA
|62.8
|57.9
|8.4%
|8.4%
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA as defined in bond terms *
|66.6
|57.9
|EBITA
|30.6
|29.7
|3.1%
|3.1%
|-
|Adjusted EBITA
|34.4
|29.7
|EBIT
|24.8
|19.9
|24.4%
|24.4%
|-
|Profit before tax
|-13.7
|-29.3
|Profit after tax
|-12.2
|-23.2
|EBITA-margin %
|5.1%
|5.2%
|Adjusted EBITA-margin %
|5.8%
|5.2%
|Operational cashflow
|20.3
|-0.5
|Earnings per share before dilution, SEK
|-1.93
|-3.67
|Earnings per share after dilution, SEK
|-1.93
|-3.67
ROLLING TWELVE MONTH PERIOD OCTOBER 1 2023 - SEPTEMBER 30 2024
|MSEK
|Oct 2023 - Sep 2024
|Oct 2022 - Sep 2023
|? %
|of which organic growth, in percentage points
|of which acquired growth, in percentage points
|Net sales
|839.7
|813.9
|3.2%
|21.0%
|-17.8%
|EBITDA
|94.4
|86.9
|8.6%
|28.6%
|-20.0%
|Adjusted EBITDA as defined in bond terms *
|103.8
|86.9
|EBITA
|50.8
|50.8
|-0.1%
|18.2%
|-18.4%
|Adjusted EBITA
|63.8
|50.8
|EBIT
|42.4
|37.2
|13.9%
|32.8%
|-18.8%
|Profit before tax
|-8.4
|-23.1
|Profit after tax
|-26.2
|-14.4
|EBITA-margin %
|6.0%
|6.2%
|Adjusted EBITA-margin %
|7.6%
|6.2%
|Operational cashflow
|61.4
|29.8
|Earnings per share before dilution, SEK
|-4.14
|-2.30
|Earnings per share after dilution, SEK
|-4.14
|-2.30
|Net debt
|414.3
|415.7
|Net debt/EBITDA
|4.39
|4.79
|Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA as defined in bond terms *
|3.99
|4.79
* Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with the bond terms
This information is being disclosed by Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) in compliance with the Market Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:00 (CET) on November 8, 2024, through the designated contact person provided below.
For further information, please contact:
Urban Lindskog, President and CEO
Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)
E-mail: info@stockwik.se
About Stockwik
Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.