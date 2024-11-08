PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France - November 8, 2024

Bureau Veritas successfully completes the bond issuance of EUR 500 million with a maturity in November 2031

Bureau Veritas , a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, announces the successful placement of a EUR 500 million bond issue maturing in November 2031 and carrying a coupon of 3.125%.

This bond issuance was largely oversubscribed (2.3 times), enabling Bureau Veritas to price with a final spread much below initial price indications. This underlines the strong investors' confidence in Bureau Veritas business model, its LEAP | 28 strategy as well as the quality of its credit profile. This issuance would be assigned an A3 rating by Moody's.

This new bond allows Bureau Veritas to seize attractive market conditions for general corporate purposes and refinancing of existing indebtedness (which may include some of the existing USPP).

Admission of the bonds to trading on Euronext Paris will be effective on the settlement date, which is expected to take place on November 15, 2024.

BofA Securities and Société Générale acted as Global Coordinators and Active Joint Bookrunners.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole CIB, NatWest Markets and UniCredit acted as Active Joint Bookrunners.