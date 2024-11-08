Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M45W | ISIN: FR0006174348 | Ticker-Symbol: 4BV
Tradegate
08.11.24
10:26 Uhr
29,000 Euro
+0,040
+0,14 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BUREAU VERITAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BUREAU VERITAS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,80028,84011:39
28,82028,84011:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2024 07:36 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bureau Veritas successfully completes the bond issuance of EUR 500 million with a maturity in November 2031

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France - November 8, 2024

Bureau Veritas successfully completes the bond issuance of EUR 500 million with a maturity in November 2031

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, announces the successful placement of a EUR 500 million bond issue maturing in November 2031 and carrying a coupon of 3.125%.

This bond issuance was largely oversubscribed (2.3 times), enabling Bureau Veritas to price with a final spread much below initial price indications. This underlines the strong investors' confidence in Bureau Veritas business model, its LEAP | 28 strategy as well as the quality of its credit profile. This issuance would be assigned an A3 rating by Moody's.

This new bond allows Bureau Veritas to seize attractive market conditions for general corporate purposes and refinancing of existing indebtedness (which may include some of the existing USPP).

Admission of the bonds to trading on Euronext Paris will be effective on the settlement date, which is expected to take place on November 15, 2024.

BofA Securities and Société Générale acted as Global Coordinators and Active Joint Bookrunners.
Barclays, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole CIB, NatWest Markets and UniCredit acted as Active Joint Bookrunners.

ABOUT BUREAU VERITAS
Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.
Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.
Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.
For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.