Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A0B6SJ | ISIN: LT0000101446 | Ticker-Symbol: YK3
08.11.24
08:03 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2024 07:36 Uhr
Panevezio Statybos Trestas: AB Panevežio statybos trestas signed a EUR 26.5 million contract with Kormotech UAB for the construction of a manufacturing plant in Kedainiai

AB Panevežio statybos trestas has signed a construction contract worth EUR 26.5 million (including VAT) with UAB Kormotech, a Ukrainian animal feed production company, for the construction of a manufacturing plant with warehousing and administrative facilities at Pažangos St. 4, Kedainiai.

The two-storey building will have a total floor area of approximately 16,000 square metres. The estimated timeframe for the design and construction of the plant is 13 months from the date of signing of the contract.

The company plans to produce wet pet food in the building. Production, administrative and storage facilities will be designed in the building, and the site will also include other structures necessary for the functioning of the main building.

Kormotech UAB, a producer of high-quality cat and dog food, is also making significant efforts in sustainability, contributing to the preservation and protection of the environment and the development of quality products. The construction of the plant will incorporate efficient and long-term solutions to ensure the building is sustainable in all aspects. The aim is to achieve the highest possible BREEAM In-Use rating, a standard for assessing the sustainability of existing buildings.

More information:
Tomas Stukas
CEO
AB Panevežio statybos trestas
Phone: +370 618 21360


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
