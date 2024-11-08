Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
08.11.24
09:24 Uhr
4,520 Euro
+0,030
+0,67 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2604,73011:18
Dow Jones News
08.11.2024 10:34 Uhr




Dalata Hotel Group plc announces completion of the sale of Maldron Hotel Wexford

DJ Dalata Hotel Group plc announces completion of the sale of Maldron Hotel Wexford 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group plc announces completion of the sale of Maldron Hotel Wexford 
08-Nov-2024 / 09:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Dalata Hotel Group announces completion of the sale of Maldron Hotel Wexford 
ISE: DHG         LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London | 8 November 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces it has completed the sale of 
Maldron Hotel Wexford to The Neville Park Hotel Group (the 'Transaction'). 
As previously announced, the net proceeds from the Transaction are being returned to shareholders through a share 
buyback programme previously announced on 15th October 2024. Dalata remains committed to the Irish market and its 
portfolio where it is the leading hotel operator through its Clayton and Maldron brands. 
ENDS 
About Dalata 
Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. 
Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its 
portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's 
portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 56 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main 
brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 12,150 rooms and a pipeline of over 700 rooms. For the six-month period ended 
30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free Cashflow per 
Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). 
For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
Contacts 
Dalata Hotel Group plc           Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Dermot Crowley, CEO            investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
Shane Casserly, Deputy CEO 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
 Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Forecasting 
 
Joint Company Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell           Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright           Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
                      Tel +353 87 737 9089 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting 
 
                      Tel +353 85 277 9905 
Sam Moore/ Rugile Nenortaite 
                      dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  358097 
EQS News ID:  2026021 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2026021&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2024 04:01 ET (09:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
