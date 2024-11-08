Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Change of Registered Office

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08

8 November 2024

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

Change of Registered Office Address

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR) announces that it has changed its registered office address to Shannon Airport House, Shannon Free Zone, Shannon, County Clare, V14 E370, Ireland.

For further information please contact :

