Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Change of Registered Office
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08
8 November 2024
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC
("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")
Change of Registered Office Address
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR) announces that it has changed its registered office address to Shannon Airport House, Shannon Free Zone, Shannon, County Clare, V14 E370, Ireland.
For further information please contact:
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
Tel: +353-1-479-6180
John Sherman, Chairman
Maureen Jones, Managing Director
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
Lothbury Financial Services
Tel: +44-20-7469-0930
Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall Communications
Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall
Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com
4063507_0.jpeg