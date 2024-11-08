The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Mozambique is accepting bids to install 17 solar systems at selected health facilities across the country. The deadline for applications is Dec. 13. The UNDP has opened a tender for the implementation of solar PV installations at 17 health facilities in Mozambique. The 17 sites are divided into three lots that are located across northern, central and southern regions of the country. The tender details state that the project will enhance energy supply to health facilities, which are currently powered by the national grid. It also specifies that the ...

