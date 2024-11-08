HONG KONG, Nov 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Organized by the Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association (HKFDA) and sponsored by Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, "VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture" will take place on November 25th at The Henderson, a new iconic building in Central.As a cornerstone of the inaugural Hong Kong Fashion Fest, this ground-breaking couture fashion show aims to connect the fashion circles of Mainland China, Hong Kong, and the global community. It presents a rare opportunity to appreciate the exceptional craftsmanship of couture designers worldwide while positioning Hong Kong as a pivotal fashion hub and a cultural bridge between East and West, ultimately benefiting the local economy.A Tribute to Couture FashionCouture is an essential aspect of the dynamic fashion industry, embodying the core aspirations of designers-creativity, craftsmanship, and quality. These enduring values will be beautifully showcased at the event, reflecting the cultural backgrounds and artistic expressions of the designers. Chief Executive Mr. John Lee recently noted that "talent is the prime resource and driving force that boosts economic development and competitiveness," a sentiment that resonates deeply within the fashion community, where innovation drives new designs.Through "VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture," the HKFDA aims to establish an international fashion exchange platform in Hong Kong. Four renowned international couture designers-Charles de Vilmorin from France, Mohamed Benchellal from the Netherlands, Cheney Chan from Mainland China, and Kay Kwok from Hong Kong-will share their insights and experiences within Hong Kong's vibrant fashion landscape. They will highlight how the city's advantages, including its status as a financial center, shipping hub, and innovation hotspot, create unique opportunities for growth and collaboration.With the total number of travelers in Hong Kong increasing by 64% year-on-year to 21 million in the first half of 2024, an anticipated 1.7 million participants are expected to attend the city's mega events, contributing over HK$7.2 billion in spending, according to government data. "Hong Kong's domestic clothing exports also experienced a 28% growth in 2023 compared to 2022," says Mr. Yeung. "We believe that events like VIRTUOSE are crucial in attracting global buyers and showcasing Hong Kong's unique position and talent on the world fashion stage. As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we aim to reaffirm our presence in the industry and reimagine our future through haute couture, highlighting the exceptional talent of our designers and our city's strengths as a hub for creativity and finance."The Intersection of Four Fashion Cultures"As an 'East-meets-West Centre for International Cultural Exchange,' Hong Kong plays a vital role in advancing the fashion design industry," notes Mr. Yeung. The city's rich cultural environment allows local designers to draw inspiration from diverse influences, enhancing their creative output.The international designers will embody the cultural diversity that shapes their work, reflecting personal styles and the rich history of fashion. As Hong Kong positions itself as a talent hub, it showcases its appeal within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, a mega events capital, and a city known for its favorable tax regime and quality education and healthcare services.The HKFDA is committed to nurturing local talent by providing platforms for exposure and collaboration, empowering designers to thrive in a competitive landscape. "VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture" will highlight the essence of fashion design through innovative forms and techniques, focusing on sustainable practices and intricate details. This event will inspire designers, couture clients, media, and industry professionals, fostering appreciation for the rich tapestry of fashion and culture.Couture Trunk ShowsAs part of its mission, the HKFDA actively promotes the uniqueness of Hong Kong fashion on the global stage. Following the fashion show, trunk shows will provide opportunities for deeper engagement between designers and both local and international clients, offering a one-of-a-kind couture ordering experience.The recent establishment of the CCIDA enhances support for local designers, aiding them in exploring opportunities beyond Hong Kong. With the CCIDA's backing to facilitate cultural exchanges and collaborations with global designers, the HKFDA's trunk shows will not only create a platform for exchanging fashion insights but also strengthen the appreciation of diversity in fashion. This initiative is crucial for expanding the reach of Hong Kong's fashion designers and enriching the global fashion landscape with our unique cultural narratives, thereby enhancing the visibility of Hong Kong's vibrant fashion scene.Couture Fashion Shows and Trunk Shows DetailsVIRTUOSEThe Artistry of CoutureCouture Fashion ShowFashion Shows Date November 25th, 2024MondayVenue The Henderson, 2 Murray Road, Central, HKTime 11:30am 3:30pm 7:00pmEntry By Invitation OnlyVIRTUOSEThe Artistry of CoutureTrunk ShowsTrunk Shows Date November 27thWednesday& 28thThursday, 2024Venue Four Seasons Hotel, 8 Finance Street, Central, HKTime 12:00pm to 7:00pmEntry By Invitation OnlyWebsite www.virtuose.com.hkSocial Media Platforms https://www.facebook.com/virtuosehkhttps://www.instagram.com/virtuose.hk/VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture is organised by Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency as a programme of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest which is presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.Download photos and information here:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1o9Zo2Xu_6yexCqWpVjHZbpq7S0ONgA-p?usp=sharingFor media enquiries, please contact:Strategic Public Relations Limited Hong Kong Fashion Designers AssociationAndico Tsui Pierren Yip852-6902 3831 852-60187628andico.tsui@sprg.com.hk pierren.hkfda@gmail.comChloe Lai Jones Tam852-6748 6032 852-94787902chloe.lai@sprg.com.hk jones.hkfda@gmail.comAbout Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association (HKFDA)The Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association (HKFDA) was founded in 1984 by a group of successful and enthusiastic local fashion designers. As a non-profit making and self-financed organization, it aims to unite fashion designers, with both professionalism and expertise, to develop and better both their careers and the industry with and beyond the territory.With supports from the industry and fellow designers in the past years, the Association has evolved to a key platform to share ideas and experiences through organizing fashion events such as catwalk shows, exhibitions, seminars, interviews and group discussions. Reputed not only as an official unit of Hong Kong fashion elites who provides excellent services with expertise, the HKFDA joins its force to promote the industry with other organizations and hence is recognized as one of the leading fashion institutions in Hong Kong, the Mainland and other cities in the Asia Pacific region.About Cultural and Creative Industries Development AgencyThe Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries.. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong's positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.Event Production: A EVENT GROUPMake up SponsorMAC Hair Sponsor: IL COLPOSupporting Organizations (in no particular order):1. Hong Kong Trade Development Council2. Textile Council of Hong Kong3. The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong4. Hong Kong Garment Manufacturers Association5. Federation of Hong Kong Industries6. Knitwear Innovation & Design Society7. Hong Kong Apparel Society8. Consulate General of France in Hong Kong & Macau9. Office of the Hon Sunny TAN, Member of the Legislative Council10. Hong Kong Design Centre11. PMQ12. Clothing Industry Training Authority13. Hong Kong Designers Association14. Hong Kong Interior Design Association15. Hong Kong Fur Federation16. Fashion Farm Foundation17. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Fashion & Textiles18. Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong19. Hong Kong Design Institute20. Caritas Bianchi College of Careers21. Hong Kong Institution of Textile and Apparel[1] https://www.news.gov.hk/chi/2024/07/20240731/20240731_145659_752.html[2] https://research.hktdc.com/en/article/MzEzOTM4MzY2Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.Source: Hong Kong Fashion Designers AssociationCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.