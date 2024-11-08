Hemnet Group AB: Jonas Gustafsson appointed new CEO of Hemnet

Hemnet Group AB (publ) ("Hemnet"), Sweden's leading property platform, announces the appointment of Jonas Gustafsson as its new CEO, effective February 10, 2025. Jonas will succeed Cecilia Beck-Friis, who in August announced her intention to leave the company.

Jonas Gustafsson was most recently CEO of Allente Group, where he led the merger of Canal Digital and Viasat Consumer, creating the largest pan-Nordic pay-TV platform, while driving digital transformation and company growth. Previously, Jonas held senior roles at MTG (later Nordic Entertainment Group and Viaplay Group), including CEO of Nordic Entertainment Group Sweden, CEO of Viasat Consumer Nordics, and Head of Strategy and M&A. Prior to that he worked at global management consulting firm Bain & Company.

"First, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude and admiration for Cecilia, who, over the past seven years, has developed Hemnet into one of the world's most successful property portals. In our search for her successor, we focused on finding a leader who could build on this strong foundation and continue executing Hemnet's proven strategy. In Jonas, we have found that leader. His expertise in technology, focus on customer value, and commitment to growth will help Hemnet reach new heights by delivering the best user experience, driving continued development of innovative property advertising solutions, and ensuring even stronger relationships with the real estate agent industry.", says Anders Nilsson, Chair of the Board of Directors at Hemnet.

"I can't think of a more exciting job than leading a company with such a unique position, wide audience and strong industry relationships. Hemnet isn't just any platform. It's a beloved household name and a part of daily life for millions across Sweden, guiding people through one of life's most important milestones of finding a home. I look forward to working with Hemnet's talented team to drive continued growth and deliver even greater value to the company's users, customers and other stakeholders.", says Jonas Gustafsson, incoming CEO of Hemnet.





