Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A2PPYL | ISIN: SE0015671995 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QV
Frankfurt
08.11.24
09:59 Uhr
28,280 Euro
+0,040
+0,14 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2024 11:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Hemnet Group AB: Jonas Gustafsson appointed new CEO of Hemnet

Hemnet Group AB (publ) ("Hemnet"), Sweden's leading property platform, announces the appointment of Jonas Gustafsson as its new CEO, effective February 10, 2025. Jonas will succeed Cecilia Beck-Friis, who in August announced her intention to leave the company.

Jonas Gustafsson was most recently CEO of Allente Group, where he led the merger of Canal Digital and Viasat Consumer, creating the largest pan-Nordic pay-TV platform, while driving digital transformation and company growth. Previously, Jonas held senior roles at MTG (later Nordic Entertainment Group and Viaplay Group), including CEO of Nordic Entertainment Group Sweden, CEO of Viasat Consumer Nordics, and Head of Strategy and M&A. Prior to that he worked at global management consulting firm Bain & Company.

"First, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude and admiration for Cecilia, who, over the past seven years, has developed Hemnet into one of the world's most successful property portals. In our search for her successor, we focused on finding a leader who could build on this strong foundation and continue executing Hemnet's proven strategy. In Jonas, we have found that leader. His expertise in technology, focus on customer value, and commitment to growth will help Hemnet reach new heights by delivering the best user experience, driving continued development of innovative property advertising solutions, and ensuring even stronger relationships with the real estate agent industry.", says Anders Nilsson, Chair of the Board of Directors at Hemnet.

"I can't think of a more exciting job than leading a company with such a unique position, wide audience and strong industry relationships. Hemnet isn't just any platform. It's a beloved household name and a part of daily life for millions across Sweden, guiding people through one of life's most important milestones of finding a home. I look forward to working with Hemnet's talented team to drive continued growth and deliver even greater value to the company's users, customers and other stakeholders.", says Jonas Gustafsson, incoming CEO of Hemnet.


*****************************************


For more information please contact:

Press enquiries
Staffan Tell, Head of PR
M: +46 733 67 66 85
E: staffan.tell@hemnet.se

Jessica Sjöberg, Chief Communication and Brand Officer
M: +46 730 68 99 33
E: jessica.sjoberg@hemnet.se

IR enquiries
Anders Örnulf, CFO
M: +46 72 732 10 12
E: anders.ornulf@hemnet.se


About Hemnet
Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 20 years. Hemnet shares a mutual passion for homes with its stakeholders and is driven by being an independent go-to-place for people to turn to for the various housing needs that arise through life. This is mirrored in the Company's vision to be the key to your property journey, supplying products and services to improve efficiency, transparency and mobility on the housing market. Hemnet's is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('HEM').

Follow us: hemnetgroup.com / Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn / Instagram

This information is information that Hemnet Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-11-08 11:00 CET.

Image Attachments
Jonas Gustafsson
Anders Nilsson

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
