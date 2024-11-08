Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
08.11.2024 12:06 Uhr
Shandong University Hosts First Global Alumni Celebrations

JINAN, China, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Shandong University hosted its inaugural global alumni celebrations at the university's central campus in celebration of its 123rd anniversary.

Over 5,000 alumni from various industries and regions across the globe gathered to mark this significant occasion.

Chinese scientist Xue Qikun, an alumnus of Shandong University and academician of Chinese Academy of Science, shared his fond memories of studying at the university, highlighting its legacy of educational excellence and dedication to national service through research. He emphasized that his achievements in scientific research and talent development are strongly connected to the education and inspiration he received at Shandong University.

"Alumni are the most valuable asset of Shandong University and a trusted source of support. The university's success is closely linked to the success of its alumni," stated Ren Youqun, Party secretary of Shandong University. He concluded that the university would leverage the global alumni conference to uphold its mission of nurturing talent for the nation, drive innovation, and collaborate with alumni to promote the university's spirit, share its story, and contribute to social development.

Shandong University President Li Shucai stated that the alumni of Shandong University are at the forefront of global scientific advancements, making significant contributions to the high-quality development of the national and regional economy and society. The university will create a comprehensive cooperation platform for alumni and strengthen alumni cultural development, continuously supporting them in enhancing high-level scientific independence and contributing to the quality development of the regional economy and society.

The alumni associations of six industries, namely the Social Work, Media, Advanced Manufacturing Technology and Equipment, Smart Energy, Integrated Circuit, Transportation, were officially inaugurated. The associations will serve as vital links to connect alumni and bridges to convey the care of Shandong University, gathering alumni resources in the same industry.

Shandong University has launched a lifelong learning platform for its alumni. This platform will facilitate the sharing of academic resources and focus on science, technology, and social and economic development, leveraging the university's high-quality disciplines and research strength.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shandong-university-hosts-first-global-alumni-celebrations-302299866.html

