4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Combigene AB: Interim report January - September 2024 for CombiGene AB (publ)

July - September 2024
• Net sales: TSEK 0 (992).
• Other operating revenues: TSEK 793 (173).
• Profit from financial items: TSEK -8,959 (-8,403).
• Earnings per share: SEK -0.45 (-0.42).

January - September 2024
• Net sales: TSEK 326 (4,948).
• Other operating revenues: TSEK 1,347 (588).
• Profit from financial items: TSEK -30,720 (-29,305).
• Earnings per share: SEK -1.55 (-1.48).
• Cash and cash equivalents: TSEK 76,685 (107,187).

Events during the period
• CombiGene announces new preclinical research results in the epilepsy project, CG01.
• Västra Hamnen takes over as Certified Adviser on 25 August 2024.
• The rights to the lipodystrophy project, CGT2, have returned to Lipigon on August 5, 2024, and the project has been
terminated.

Events after the end of the period
• CombiGene initiates measures to extend the liquidity horizon by sharpening the strategic focus on gene therapy
and implementing a cost reduction program.

Contacts

CombiGene AB (publ)
Peter Ekolind, CEO
Phone: +46 (0)8 35 73 55
peter.ekolind@combigene.com

www.combigene.com
CombiGene AB (publ), Skeppsbron 38, SE-111 30 Stockholm, Sweden
+46-8-357355 info@combigene.com

About CombiGene

CombiGene's vision is to provide patients affected by severe diseases with the prospect of a better life through gene therapy and other forms of advanced treatments.

Our business has three focus areas: sourcing of new and promising assets, development of these assets to proof of concept under our management and expertise, and outlicensing of the assets to a strategic partner for continued development and commercialization. Revenue is achieved through milestone payments and royalties.

The company is public and listed on the Swedish marketplace Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Advisor is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB.

Sign up here to subscribe to Ingeneious News, a newsletter from CombiGene that contains general news and information that is deemed not to have a significant impact on the share price. Ingeneious News is also available at combigene.com.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
