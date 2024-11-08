TECOM Group: Step up, show up: Dubai's annual walkathon WeWalk returns in fight against diabetes

Fifth edition of annual charitable walkathon on 16 November at Dubai Science Park

TECOM Group to provide all the proceeds from WeWalk this year to support Dubai Charity Association

DUBAI, UAE , Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars for a day of collective action and community spirit as WeWalk returns for its fifth edition on Saturday, 16 November 2024 to raise awareness of diabetes and endocrinological disorders alongside Dubai Charity Association.

Ticket sales are open for residents, families, and individuals passionate about health and wellbeing to join a 3.5km walk, jog, or run for WeWalk 2024 at Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC, which is the organiser behind the annual charity walkathon. The fifth edition of WeWalk will unite children and families to foster public awareness alongside a variety of activities including the walkathon, stage shows, live performances, interactive games, and educational booths. All proceeds will be dedicated to support Dubai Charity Association and raise awareness of diabetes and endocrinological wellbeing.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Dubai Charity Association, said: "We at Dubai Charity Association are pleased to cooperate with TECOM Group PJSC in organising the fifth edition of our annual charity event WeWalk, which mirrors the key pillars of our strategy and corporate values. Dubai Charity Association has always been keen on promoting charitable work and fostering social cohesion and human interaction amongst various segments of society, in line with our visionary leadership's philanthropic approach. The latter has significantly contributed to date in making the UAE a global role model for humanitarian work, strengthening its position as a beacon of giving.

"Firmly believing that investing in community health is an essential investment in our future, we at Dubai Charity Association are truly committed to building a community where everyone leads a healthy and happy life. The WeWalk walkathon reiterates the significance of sports in staying healthy and combating chronic diseases, such as diabetes. Exercising frequently not only is efficient in keeping blood sugar levels in check but is also a way to improve mental health and boost one's confidence. We are pleased to invite one and all to be part of this initiative, so that together we can build a healthier and happier community."

"Building strong communities goes beyond physical spaces and is driven by fostering connections that inspire positive change," said Haif Zamzam, Senior Vice President at TECOM Group. "WeWalk embodies this sentiment and is our platform to unite our communities around a shared commitment to health and wellbeing. By championing the important conversation around diabetes prevention this year, WeWalk will further empower our community to make informed choices for a healthier future and embed holistic wellbeing in our society."

WeWalk builds on TECOM Group's longstanding commitment to unite Dubai residents of all ages and backgrounds in pursuit of social good. Previous editions of the walkathon have attracted hundreds of participants each year to Dubai's most vibrant business communities, including Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai Design District (d3), to foster public engagement for health and wellbeing.

WeWalk aims to support local organisations, such as Dubai Charity Association and in previous editions, Dubai Autism Centre, UAE Rare Disease Society, and Al Jalila Foundation, by fostering a spirit of generosity to shape a more inclusive future for the community.

This year's edition of WeWalk unites public and private sector partners to raise awareness and funds for diabetes and endocrinological disorders, including Dubai Police, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Sports Council, and Dubai's Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), in addition to the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department. American Hospital is Strategic Partner of WeWalk 2024 in association with Dubai Charity Association and Dubai Science Park, while Skechers and Al Ain Water are Gold Partners of the event. Lululemon, Medtronic, the University of Wollongong Dubai, Rubicon Exotic, and Optimum Nutrition are supporting WeWalk as Emerald Partners, and Gulf News, Al Rabia FM, and Channel 104.8 are Media Partners of the 2024 edition.

Join the movement and take a step towards a healthier future by purchasing WeWalk tickets on Platinumlist. For more information about WeWalk and how to get involved, please visit wewalk.ae and @WeWalk_AE on Instagram.

The 2024 edition of WeWalk will be hosted at Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group's portfolio of business districts that also include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.

About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai's status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio - which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land - to over 11,000 customers and more than 124,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts' community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, "axs", which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories, and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the "Go Freelance" package serves freelance talents.

For more information, please visit www.tecomgroup.ae.

