Battery Coating Market worth $1,613.6 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Battery Coating Market by Battery Component (Electrode Coating, Separator Coating, Battery Pack Coating), Material Type (PVDF, Ceramic, Alumina, Oxide, Carbon), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, ROW) - Global Forecast to 2030", The global battery coating market is projected to grow from USD 604.7 million in 2024 to USD 1,613.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. The battery coating market has been increasing because of an increasing number of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs), and Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs). As EV adoption grows and industries like renewable energy storage and consumer electronics expand, the need for advanced battery technologies, including innovative coating solutions, continues to rise.

By battery type, the graphene battery segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing battery coating type segment from 2024 to 2030.

Graphene batteries have the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) among battery types due to their potential to outperform conventional batteries in terms of energy density, charging speed, and durability. Graphene's unique properties, such as high electrical conductivity, excellent mechanical strength, and lightweight structure, enable it to enhance battery performance significantly. These batteries can store more energy, charge faster, and maintain stable performance over more charge cycles, making them ideal for applications like electric vehicles (EVs) and consumer electronics.

In electric vehicles, where battery efficiency and range are critical, graphene batteries offer the potential for longer driving ranges and reduced charging times, key factors driving their rapid adoption. Furthermore, graphene's thermal conductivity helps prevent overheating, increasing battery safety. The ongoing advancements in graphene battery technology, along with rising investments in research and development, are propelling the growth of this segment. These benefits position graphene batteries as a promising alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries, driving their high CAGR.

By material, the PVDF segment type will be the largest in the battery coating market 2023.

The PVDF (Polyvinylidene fluoride) segment is the largest in the battery coating market because of its exceptional chemical and thermal stability, strong adhesion properties, and high solvent resistance. PVDF is widely used as a binder and coating material for lithium-ion battery electrodes, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems. Its ability to enhance battery components' durability, conductivity, and mechanical strength makes it an essential material in battery coatings.

In lithium-ion batteries, PVDF coatings help improve the efficiency and lifespan of the battery by reducing degradation during charge and discharge cycles, improving thermal management, and maintaining stability under harsh operating conditions. As the demand for longer-lasting, safer, and more efficient batteries increases, particularly in the rapidly growing EV market, the use of PVDF in battery coatings continues to expand.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest region in the battery coating market in 2023.

The battery coating market has the largest market share in Asia Pacific in 2023. This is because the region is home to various automotive electric vehicle giants. China, in particular, has emerged as a significant player in the EV market, with companies like BYD and SAIC-GM-Wuling producing a wide range of electric vehicles. Other countries in the region, such as Japan, South Korea, and India, are also making significant strides in EV development and adoption. Many companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon operate in this region. The government policies also push them to minimize their carbon footprint. This region has some vast companies like Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd. (Japan), Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), Tanaka Chemical Corporation (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and SK Innovation Co., Ltd. (South Korea) and others, which further solidifies its position in the market.

Key Players

Arkema (France), Solvay (Belgium), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Ube Corporation (Japan), PPG Industries, Inc. (US) Mitsubishi Paper Mills, Ltd. (Japan), Tanaka Chemical Corporation (Japan), SK Innovation Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Ashland (US), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US), Targray (Canada), Samco Inc. (Japan) Durr Group (Germany), APV Engineered Coatings (US), and Alkegen (US) are the key players in battery coating market.

