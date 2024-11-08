easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 08-Nov-2024 / 11:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 06-Nov-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 07-Nov-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 0.733404 6.908328 7.641732 57925096 or reached Position of previous 0.000308 2.992664 2.992972 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 5534321 0.730112 US2778562098 24952 0.003292 Sub Total 8.A 5559273 0.733404%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 170580 0.022504 Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 4874 0.000643 Sub Total 8.B1 175454 0.023147%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 09/12/2024 N/A Cash 3741114 0.493544 Swaps 14/01/2025 N/A Cash 9583494 1.264296 Swaps 15/01/2025 N/A Cash 35083 0.004628 Swaps 28/02/2025 N/A Cash 6839 0.000902 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 3442539 0.454155 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 13541721 1.786483 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps 06/05/2025 N/A Cash 502 0.000066 Swaps 22/05/2025 N/A Cash 1230516 0.162335 Swaps 30/06/2025 N/A Cash 2007 0.000265 Swaps 04/07/2025 N/A Cash 3968795 0.523581 Swaps 14/07/2025 N/A Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps 29/08/2025 N/A Cash 20199 0.002665 Swaps 03/10/2025 N/A Cash 50865 0.006710 Swaps 31/10/2025 N/A Cash 2413 0.000318 Swaps 29/12/2025 N/A Cash 1874 0.000247 Swaps 16/02/2026 N/A Cash 80776 0.010656 Swaps 06/03/2026 N/A Cash 111686 0.014734 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 376269 0.049639 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 305247 0.040270 Swaps 31/07/2026 N/A Cash 1639657 0.216311 Swaps 31/08/2026 N/A Cash 71850 0.009479 Swaps 16/09/2026 N/A Cash 4024 0.000531 Swaps 30/10/2026 N/A Cash 169936 0.022419 Swaps 14/06/2027 N/A Cash 117570 0.015510 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 50574 0.006672 Sub Total 8.B2 52190369 6.885181%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, Corporation National Association Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc. Bank of Merrill Lynch America B.V. Corporation Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 3.218757 3.271992% Corporation Bank of BofA America Securities Corporation Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

07-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

