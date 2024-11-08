Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2024 13:02 Uhr
Sherwood Lumber Now a Distributer of RDI Railing

Sherwood Lumber Expands Portfolio With Addition of RDI Railing Line

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Sherwood Lumber, a national leader in the lumber and building materials industry, is pleased to announce its partnership with Barrette Outdoor Living to distribute the full range of RDI Railing products in ME, NH, VT, MA, RI, CT, NY, NJ, and PA. This strategic collaboration enhances Sherwood Lumber's commitment to providing superior exterior building materials and outdoor living solutions, cementing its position as an industry leader.

RDI logo

RDI logo
rdi logo

RDI Railing offers a diverse selection of railing systems, including vinyl, aluminum, steel, and composite options, designed to meet various aesthetic and functional needs. With styles ranging from contemporary cable and glass infills to traditional round and square balusters, RDI Railing products are engineered for durability, safety, and ease of installation. (rdirail.com (https://rdirail.com/))

"Bringing the RDI Railing line into our portfolio represents a pivotal step in our strategy to build a comprehensive offering of premium exterior solutions that elevate the outdoor experience," said Todd London, Senior Vice President of Sales at Sherwood Lumber. "In a rapidly evolving market, our focus is to deliver long-term value by providing our customers with products that are both innovative and adaptable to their design needs. With RDI, we're not just expanding our range; we're enhancing our capability to set new standards in quality and design for outdoor living spaces."

Sherwood Lumber's dedication to delivering exceptional products and services is further strengthened by this collaboration. The addition of RDI Railing products allows Sherwood Lumber to offer comprehensive solutions for all its customers' railing needs, ensuring customers have access to top-tier materials for their projects.

"We are excited to partner with Sherwood Lumber to bring RDI Railing products to more customers throughout the Northeast," says Matthew Bruce, Vice President of Sales - Building Products Distribution, Oldcastle APG. "RDI Railing solutions are designed to enhance the beauty and functionality of every outdoor living space. Through this partnership, we're giving even more customers the opportunity to live well outside."

For more information about Sherwood Lumber's expanded product line and the RDI Railing offerings, please visit www.sherwoodlumber.com (https://sherwoodlumber.com/) or contact Sherwood Lumber's customer service at 800-645-6226.

About Sherwood Lumber

Sherwood Lumber is a national leader, innovator, and solution provider to the lumber and building materials industries, specializing in quality lumber and panel products. With a commitment to superior service and quality, Sherwood Lumber offers value-added services, including just-in-time truckloads, mill direct shipment, forward pricing, risk management, technical support, and superior handling from company-operated facilities. (sherwoodlumber.com (https://sherwoodlumber.com/about-sherwood/))

About RDI Railing

RDI Railing, a brand of Barrette Outdoor Living, provides outdoor railing solutions that feature style, performance, durability, and safety. With a vast range of code-compliant railing options such as aluminum, vinyl, composite, and steel, RDI is the perfect choice for homeowners, contractors, and architects. (rdirail.com (https://rdirail.com/))

Contact Information

Michael Goodman
Legal
mgoodman@sherwoodlumber.com
6312971904

SOURCE: Sherwood Lumber

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
