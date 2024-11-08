Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2024) - Bedford Park Capital Corporation is proud to announce that the Bedford Park Opportunities Fund was awarded first place for Best 1 Year Return at the 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards in the Equity-Focused category. The Bedford Park Opportunities Fund returned 73.6%(1) for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2024.

"Investors rely on us to help them achieve attractive rates of return on their capital, and we consider it an honour and a privilege to manage that capital every day," said Jordan Zinberg, President and CEO at Bedford Park Capital and the portfolio manager of the Bedford Park Opportunities Fund. "The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry, and we are thrilled to have achieved first place in our category."

About Bedford Park Capital Corporation

Bedford Park Capital Corporation is a Toronto-based investment firm that was founded in 2018, and strives to generate exceptional investment performance for a diverse group of investors. Bedford Park Capital Corporation is the investment manager of the Bedford Park Opportunities Fund, a highly specialized investment strategy focused primarily on small- and mid-cap Canadian growth stocks.

For further information, visit bedfordparkcapital.com.

About the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in 6 categories as well as the Overall Best 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund.

A total of 273 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2024 CHFA program. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.

(1) Based on time weighted rates of return for Class A, Series 1 units, net of all fees and expenses. Past performance Is not necessarily indicative of future results.

