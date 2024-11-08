Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
GlobeNewswire
08.11.2024 13:10 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AS Longo Group bonds public offering

From November 11th, 2024, 10:00 EET AS Longo Group bonds public offer
subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is
November 25th, 2024, 14:30 EET. 

Up to 100 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia,
and Lithuania. 
The price of one security is fixed at EUR 100 or 100% of the nominal amount of
the security. Note, the minimum investment amount is EUR 100 (1 bond). The
interest rate of the bonds is 10 per cent per annum. The bonds are registered
in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LV0000804987. The offering may be
decreased by the amount unsubscribed. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system. 

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book (LV0000804987): LNGBOND1

The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
November 11th, 2024, from 10:00 until 16:00;
November 12th - November 24th, 2024, from 09:00 until 16:00;
November 25th, 2024, from 09:00 until 14:30*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 
Settlement date: November 29th, 2024.

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of
its clients. 

Please see attached the Rules of AS Longo Group bonds subscription process
through Exchange trading system, Final Terms, and Base Prospectus. 

All information about the bond issue and subscription process can be found
here:
https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bc733bf130ee0fa80a2dfddf2d43b4f2b&lang=e
n&src=listed 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.,
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1258474
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
