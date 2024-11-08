Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
München
08.11.24
08:05 Uhr
6,600 Euro
+0,200
+3,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
08.11.2024 13:12 Uhr
54 Leser
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 7 November 2024 were:

578.70p Capital only (undiluted)
588.80p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the share buyback of 102,500 ordinary shares on 18th October 2024, the Company has 191,018,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,993,806 shares which are held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.


