Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2024) - Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF) ("Astra Exploration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 33,333,161 units (each, a "Unit") for gross proceeds of CAD $1,999,989.66.

Under the Offering, the Company issued 33,333,161 Units priced at $0.06 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share for $0.10 for a period of twelve months from the Offering closing date. In addition to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, the shares issued in the Offering will be subject to a twelve-month hold period, and shares obtained through the exercise of the related Warrants will also be subject to a twelve-month hold from the date of the Offering closing, expiring November 7, 2025.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 8,333,332 Units for gross proceeds of $499,999.92 under the Offering. Participation by insiders of the Company in the Offering constitutes a related-party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the common shares of the Company are listed on the TSX-V. The issuance of securities is also exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value was less than $2,500,000.

To accommodate strong insider demand and stay within TSX Venture Exchange regulatory guidelines on insider participation, Michael Gentile graciously reduced his subscription from the previously announced $495,000, to $445,000 or 7,416,666 units. Following this financing, Mr. Gentile owns 14,216,666 shares, equivalent to 16.9% of the total issued and outstanding shares, and a total of 4,708,333 warrants, representing a 21.3% ownership on a partially diluted basis.

The Company is also pleased to report that Mason Resources Inc. (TSXV: LLG), and a number of its co-investors and affiliates have subscribed to the Offering. Mason Resources Inc., is a Canadian investment corporation focused on the natural resource sector seeking to make strategic investments primarily in battery-related metals, precious and base metals, and green technologies.

Brian Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Astra Exploration, commented:

"This financing will fund drilling at the Manchuria Project at the beginning of next year. A minimum of 2,500 metres is planned to follow up the high-grade gold and silver historic drill results completed by Barrick Gold and Patagonia Gold. With nearly 80% of Astra's issued and outstanding shares now held by a select group of long-term investors, positive drill results which prove our growth thesis has the potential to lead to a significant re-rating of the share price."

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund a drill program on the Manchuria Project (see press releases dated July 9 and October 25, 2024) and for general working capital.

About the Company

Astra Exploration Inc. is a precious metals exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC that is actively building a portfolio of high-quality projects in some of the most important mining jurisdictions in Latin America. The Manchuria LSE gold-silver project over which Astra has an option to acquire 90% interest, is located in the prolific Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz, Argentina which hosts multiple world-class LSE precious metals deposits including Cerro Vanguardia and Cerro Negro. Astra's 100% owned Pampa Paciencia low sulphidation epithermal (LSE) gold-silver project is located in the Paleocene mineral province of northern Chile in proximity to such major operating mines as Spence and Sierra Gorda, and shares several important geological similarities to other Paleocene LSE gold-silver deposits including Faride and El Peñón.

