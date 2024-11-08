Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2024) - iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) ("iSpecimen" or the "Company"), an online global marketplace that connects scientists requiring biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, announced today the addressable Biospecimen contract research services market is attractive and growing. In fact, according to AceInsight Analytic, the market is presently valued at USD 4.4 billion as of 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 13.5 billion by the year 2032, growing at a 13.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is being fueled growth in the drugs and biologics market, rising demand for specialized testing services among end-users, and the need for novel clinical trial designs for complex cell and gene therapies.

Leslie Hoyt, the Company's Senior Vice President of Operations, commented, "For the second year in a row that we have been following InsightAce Analytic's groundbreaking market research, iSpecimen has made the list of key competitors in this rapidly growing industry. iSpecimen is pleased to be at the epicenter of this growth. We have developed and will continue to refine core strategies to capitalize on this marketplace."

The Company's core strategies include a focus on large segments within the Biospecimen market such as oncology. The Biospecimen contract research services market is segmented into the biospecimen types and therapeutics areas. Based on the type of biospecimen types, the market is segmented into oncological and non-oncological studies. The oncological studies are further segmented into formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded "FFPE" tissue, frozen tissue, plasma, serum and other biospecimens. The non-oncological studies are further segmented into blood products, human tissue and other biospecimens. The therapeutics area segment includes oncological disorders, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders and other therapeutic areas.

Ms. Hoyt continued, "Since our inception, we have sourced 90%+ of the specimen categories mentioned in the report and are reminded that our supplier network and capabilities are vast. Additionally, iSpecimen has developed a specific capability in oncology by offering researchers the option to search by cancer type and covering each type of oncological specimen from FFPE tissue to plasma and serum. At the same time, we have tapped into other segments and are actively seeking to deepen specialized selling options for researchers in cardiovascular and neurological disorders. There is so much opportunity and we are committed to continued growth."

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (NASDAQ: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements occurs, the Company's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229255

SOURCE: iSpecimen Inc.