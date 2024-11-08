Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2024) - Caprock Mining Corp. (CSE: CAPR) ("Caprock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the passage of all resolutions, including those requiring disinterested shareholder approval, and the election of all nominated directors (Daniel Cohen, Mike Bandrowski, Jim Kirke and Vishal Gupta), at the Annual General & Special Meeting of the Company's shareholders ("AGSM") held on November 7, 2024.

About Caprock Mining Corp.

Caprock Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring battery metals in Newfoundland and precious metals in Ontario.

The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Ackley Lithium-Tin-Molybdenum-REEs property located in the Fortune Bay area of south-eastern Newfoundland. Additionally, the Company's 100% interest in several gold exploration properties gives it a substantial landholding in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt ("BGB") of Ontario - a belt that has produced over four million ounces of gold historically (Reference: Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Camp - Tashota Resources), and contains the sizeable Greenstone gold project (formerly known as the Hardrock gold project) which is being brought to production by Equinox Gold (Reference: Greenstone Gold Mines - Mining & Processing).

