

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



DevvStream Corp. (DEVS) is up over 55% at $1.60. Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) is up over 39% at $60.77. Innodata Inc. (INOD) is up over 38% at $33.70. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is up over 38% at $4.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) is up over 24% at $91.50. Five9, Inc. (FIVN) is up over 24% at $40.76. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (WBTN) is up over 21% at $14.21. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is up over 20% at $66.96. Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) is up over 19% at $300.21. Toast, Inc. (TOST) is up over 15% at $37.62.



In the Red



Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) is down over 35% at $15.86. agilon health, inc. (AGL) is down over 32% at $1.89. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) is down over 31% at $5.35. Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) is down over 17% at $34.83. Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is down over 14% at $5.46. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) is down over 14% at $4.94. Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is down over 13% at $29.52. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) is down over 12% at $2.14. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is down over 11% at $1.22. Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is down over 10% at $10.20.



