Ocugen Provides Business Update with Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Subsequent to quarter-end, closed $30 million in debt financing

OCU400 Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) on track to complete enrollment in 1H2025

OCU410 is currently in Phase 2 of the Phase 1/2 ArMaDa clinical trial

Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the OCU410ST GARDian clinical trial approved enrollment for the second phase of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial

New data on Phase 1/2 clinical trials for OCU410, OCU410ST and OCU400 to be presented at upcoming Clinical Showcase



MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today reported third quarter 2024 financial results along with a general business update.

"I am very encouraged by the progress of our gene therapy programs and the clinical and regulatory milestones achieved in the third quarter of 2024, including the expansion of the OCU400 Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial into Canada," said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. "With the recent equity and debt financings, we have sufficient cash-on-hand to continue supporting our robust ophthalmology pipeline and extend our cash runway into 1Q2026."

As OCU400 is advancing through Phase 3 clinical development, the expanded access program (EAP) for adult patients with early to advanced RP makes it possible to reach a greater segment of the RP patient population-300,000 in the U.S., Canada, and Europe combined. Additionally, including Canadian patients in the OCU400 Phase 3 liMeliGhT trial may allow for broader commercialization with the U.S. and Europe. These accomplishments and consistent trial enrollment are bringing the Company even closer to providing a potential one-time treatment for life to patients living with RP.

Phase 2 of the OCU410 Phase 1/2 ArMaDa clinical trial is underway and will assess the safety and efficacy of OCU410 in a larger group of patients who are randomized into either of two treatment groups (medium- or high-dose) or a control group. OCU410 is being developed for geographic atrophy (GA), an advanced stage of dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD). GA affects approximately 2-3 million people in the U.S. & EU. Current FDA-approved treatments address only the complement system and require approximately 6-12 intravitreal injections per year, whereas OCU410 addresses all four pathways linked with dAMD pathophysiology and is delivered through a single subretinal injection. There remains no approved product to treat GA in the EU.

Over a series of conferences during the third quarter 2024, Ocugen had the opportunity to provide an update on its three clinical-stage modifier gene therapies to significant investor audiences as well as industry decision-makers during meetings like the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa hosted by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine.

"It is imperative to continue educating our key stakeholders about the differentiated mechanism of action of our gene-agnostic modifier gene therapy platform," said Dr. Musunuri. "Unlike other product candidates in development to treat blindness diseases, our approach leverages master gene regulators that reset the functional network-rather than targeting a single mutation-and restore overall health to the retina. Our data continues to support the potential to treat multiple disease mutations with a one-time therapy for life."

While gene therapy remains the primary focus for the Company, Ocugen continues to pursue funding opportunities across the portfolio to ensure that its innovative platforms reach the people who need them.

A clinical showcase, providing updates from Ocugen's ongoing gene therapy trials, will be held on November 12, 2024, and will include preliminary safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1/2 OCU410 ArMaDa clinical trial for geographic atrophy and Phase 1/2 OCU410ST GARDian clinical trial for Stargardt disease, along with RP and LCA data updates from the OCU400 Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Ophthalmic Gene Therapies-First-in-class

OCU400 - Enrollment continues in the Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial and Health Canada approved enrollment across a maximum of 5 sites in Canada. FDA approved EAP for the treatment of adult patients with RP who may benefit from the mechanism of action of OCU400.

OCU410 - Actively recruiting patients in Phase 2 of the Phase 1/2 ArMaDa clinical trial. Preliminary safety and efficacy update on OCU410 Phase 1/2 ArMaDa clinical trial will be shared at upcoming clinical showcase.



OCU410ST - DSMB approved proceeding to Phase 2 of the Phase 1/2 GARDian clinical trial. Preliminary safety and efficacy update will be shared at upcoming clinical showcase.



Ophthalmic Biologic Product

OCU200 - FDA cleared the investigational new drug application for the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OCU200. The Company is planning to initiate the OCU200 Phase I clinical trial this quarter.



Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

With the recent $30 million debt financing and $35 million equity financing in the third quarter, the cash runway now extends into 1Q2026.

The Company's cash and restricted cash totaled $39.0 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $39.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $14.4 million and included research and development expenses of $8.1 million and general and administrative expenses of $6.3 million. This compares to total operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 of $16.1 million that included research and development expenses of $7.0 million and general and administrative expenses of $9.1 million.



(Tables to follow)

OCUGEN, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash $ 38,696 $ 39,462 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,977 3,509 Total current assets 40,673 42,971 Property and equipment, net 17,130 17,290 Restricted cash 305 - Other assets 3,828 4,286 Total assets $ 61,936 $ 64,547 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,494 $ 3,172 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,475 13,343 Operating lease obligations 477 574 Current portion of long term debt 1,316 - Total current liabilities 15,762 17,089 Non-current liabilities Operating lease obligations, less current portion 3,419 3,567 Long term debt, net 1,571 2,800 Other non-current liabilities 554 527 Total non-current liabilities 5,544 6,894 Total liabilities 21,306 23,983 Total stockholders' equity 40,630 40,564 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 61,936 $ 64,547