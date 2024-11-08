Ultralife Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

NEWARK, N.Y., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 as follows:

Sales of $35.7 million compared to $39.5 million for the 2023 third quarter, including 1.9% growth in Battery & Energy Products sales and a 58.2% decrease in Communications Systems sales

Gross profit of $8.7 million, or 24.3% of revenue, compared to $9.8 million, or 24.8% of revenue, for the 2023 third quarter

Operating income of $0.5 million, including legal fees and other costs of $0.3 million directly related to the acquisition of Electrochem Solution, Inc., compared to $2.1 for the 2023 third quarter

GAAP EPS of $0.02 compared to $0.08 for the 2023 third quarter

Debt reduction of $4.1 million, or 33.4%, to $8.0 million from $12.1 million at the end of the second quarter, and representing a $17.2 million, or 68.2%, reduction over the last two quarters



"Ultralife's third quarter results were weighed down by the timing of expected larger purchase orders for our Communications Systems segment and by the muted growth for our Battery & Energy Products segment due to some supply chain timing and customers' requests delaying orders into the fourth quarter and first half of 2025. While we are not satisfied with these results, they do illustrate how fluctuations in order timing and periodic disruptions in our supply chain can impact our business on a short-term basis," said Mike Manna, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am thrilled we completed our acquisition of Electrochem on October 31st. We look forward to implementing our integration playbook to advance our strategy of more fully realizing the operating leverage of our business model through scale and manufacturing cost efficiencies, while creating highly attractive opportunities to further drive revenue growth through heightened cross-selling and extending our reach into underserved adjacent markets."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $35.7 million compared to revenue of $39.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. Battery & Energy Products sales increased 1.9% to $32.5 million, compared to $31.9 million last year, reflecting increases of 28.9% in government/defense sales and 1.5% in oil & gas market sales, partially offset by a 12.4% decrease in medical battery sales and a 10.9% decline in other industrial market sales. Communications Systems sales decreased 58.2% to $3.2 million compared to $7.6 million for the same period last year, attributable to shipments in the prior year of vehicle-amplifier adaptors to a global defense contractor for the U.S. Army and of integrated systems of amplifiers and radio vehicle mounts to a major international defense contractor. Our total backlog exiting the third quarter was $78.0 million.

Gross profit was $8.7 million, or 24.3% of revenue, compared to $9.8 million, or 24.8% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products' gross margin increased 50 basis points to 24.7%, compared to 24.2% last year, primarily due to higher cost absorption resulting from higher factory volume in our Newark, NY facility, partially offset by inefficiencies caused by delays in the receipt of some raw material components. Communications Systems gross margin was 20.1% compared to 27.0% last year, due to lower production volume and unfavorable product mix.

Operating expenses were $8.2 million, compared to $7.6 million for the 2023 third quarter, reflecting investments in new product development, the addition of sales resources to support future growth, and the recognition of legal and other fees recognized in the period directly relating to the signing of the stock purchase agreement on September 27th to acquire Electrochem Solutions, Inc. Operating expenses were 22.9% of revenue compared to 19.3% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

Operating income was $0.5 million compared to $2.1 million last year. Driven by the 58.2% decline in Communications Systems sales and one-time acquisition costs, operating margin decreased to 1.4% compared to 5.4% last year.

Net income was $0.3 million or $0.02 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, compared to $1.3 million or $0.08 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, or 5.4% of sales, compared to $3.5 million, or 8.8% of sales, for the year-earlier period.

See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to EPS and adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current Assets: Cash $6,774 $10,278 Trade Accounts Receivable, Net 27,754 31,761 Inventories, Net 43,994 42,215 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 7,908 5,949 Total Current Assets 86,430 90,203 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 20,245 21,117 Goodwill 37,792 37,571 Other Intangible Assets, Net 14,487 15,107 Deferred Income Taxes, Net 9,125 10,567 Other Non-Current Assets 4,361 3,711



Total Assets $172,440 $178,276

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $12,681 $11,336 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 2,000 2,000 Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits 2,631 3,115 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 8,892 7,279 Total Current Liabilities 26,204 23,730 Long-Term Debt, Net 5,888 23,624 Deferred Income Taxes 1,626 1,714 Other Non-Current Liabilities 4,093 3,781 Total Liabilities 37,811 52,849 Stockholders' Equity: Common Stock 2,106 2,078 Capital in Excess of Par Value 191,582 189,160 Accumulated Deficit (34,636) (40,754) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (3,084) (3,660) Treasury Stock (21,492) (21,492) Total Ultralife Equity 134,476 125,332 Non-Controlling Interest 153 95 Total Stockholders' Equity 134,629 125,427 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $172,440 $178,276

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Battery & Energy Products $32,529 $31,919 $104,201 $94,250 Communications Systems 3,165 7,569 16,403 19,846 Total Revenues 35,694 39,488 120,604 114,096 Cost of Products Sold: Battery & Energy Products 24,482 24,191 77,215 72,467 Communications Systems 2,530 5,523 11,674 13,831 Total Cost of Products Sold 27,012 29,714 88,889 86,298 Gross Profit 8,682 9,774 31,715 27,798 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 2,101 1,869 5,854 5,679 Selling, General and Administrative 6,070 5,770 17,370 16,293 Total Operating Expenses 8,171 7,639 23,224 21,972 Operating Income 511 2.135 8,491 5,826 Other (Expense) Income (158) (386) (685) 178 Income Before Income Taxes 353 1,749 7,806 6,004

Income Tax Provision 74 446 1,630 1,688 Net Income 279 1,303 6,176 4,316 Net Income (Loss)Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 21 (27) 58 (8) Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $258 $1,330 $6,118 $4,324 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders - Basic $.02 $.08 $.37 $.27 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders - Diluted $.02 $.08 $.37 $.27 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 16,625 16,238 16,530 16,172 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 16,874 16,303 16,742 16,174

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)



Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $258 $1,330 $6,118 $4,324 Adjustments: Interest Expense, Net 173 586 1,111 1,450 Income Tax Provision 74 446 1,630 1,688 Depreciation Expense 765 760 2,294 2,282 Amortization Expense 229 227 684 663 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 170 131 490 424 Cyber-Insurance Policy Deductible - - - 100 One-Time Acquisition Costs 250 - 250 - Adjusted EBITDA $1,919 $3,480 $12,577 $10,931



Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance. We define adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that will be predominantly offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EPS to EPS and net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $258 $.02 $.02 $1,330 $.08 $.08 Deferred Tax Provision (Benefit) (99) (.01) (.01) 357 .02 .02 Adjusted Net Income $159 $.01 $.01 $1,687 $.10 $.10 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 16,625 16,874 16,238 16,303

Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $6,118 $.37 $.37 $4,324 $.27 $.27 Deferred Tax Provision 1,295 .08 .07 1,245 .07 .07 Adjusted Net Income 7,413 $.45 $.44 $5,569 $.34 $.34 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 16,530 16,742 16,172 16,174