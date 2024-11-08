Calumet, Inc.: Calumet Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third quarter 2024 net loss of $100.6 million, or basic loss per common share of $1.18 per share

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) today reported results of Calumet, Inc. (the "Company," "Calumet," "we," "our" or "us") for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, as follows:





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Net income (loss)

$ (100.6)

$ 99.8

$ (181.3)

$ 96.1 Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$ (1.18)

$ 1.24

$ (2.21)

$ 1.20 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 49.8

$ 75.4

$ 138.2

$ 220.8





Specialty Products and Solutions

Performance Brands

Montana/Renewables



Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023



(Dollars in millions, except per barrel data) Gross profit (loss)

$ 2.3

$ 158.9

$ 22.7

$ 21.0

$ (20.1)

$ 81.6 Adjusted gross profit

$ 46.5

$ 56.7

$ 24.3

$ 18.6

$ 20.0

$ 48.2 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 42.6

$ 38.6

$ 13.6

$ 13.2

$ 12.7

$ 38.2 Gross profit (loss) per barrel

$ 0.39

$ 28.77

$ 145.51

$ 160.31

$ (8.48)

$ 41.61 Adjusted gross profit per barrel

$ 7.80

$ 10.26

$ 155.77

$ 141.98

$ 8.44

$ 24.58





Specialty Products and Solutions

Performance Brands

Montana/Renewables



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023



(Dollars in millions, except per barrel data) Gross profit (loss)

$ 126.7

$ 314.1

$ 70.1

$ 66.0

$ (49.6)

$ 49.5 Adjusted gross profit

$ 163.9

$ 221.4

$ 72.9

$ 62.0

$ 32.8

$ 79.1 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 150.2

$ 175.6

$ 41.1

$ 41.8

$ 5.8

$ 56.0 Gross profit (loss) per barrel

$ 7.37

$ 19.63

$ 146.65

$ 167.09

$ (7.48)

$ 9.25 Adjusted gross profit per barrel

$ 9.53

$ 13.84

$ 152.51

$ 156.96

$ 4.95

$ 14.78

"Calumet continues to execute on our strategic catalysts as planned," said Todd Borgmann, CEO. "We started the quarter with the conversion of Calumet's structure from a MLP to a C-Corp, and in October we announced the conditional commitment of a $1.44 billion DOE loan guarantee. We remain confident and on-track to close the DOE loan as previously disclosed."

"Further, we are pleased to report significant progress towards fortifying our operations, with our specialties business achieving a new production record and Montana Renewables reaching a new SAF production high. These new operational milestones and continued execution against our strategic initiatives support our relentless focus on driving shareholder value."

"Last, as we've previously expressed, we would like to thank the DOE, and we are thrilled to continue forward on the leading edge of our nation's Sustainable Aviation Fuel opportunity. Innovation is at the heart of what we do at Calumet, and we are honored that Montana Renewables can help solidify our nation's position as a global leader in one of energy's fastest growing markets."

Specialty Products and Solutions (SPS): The SPS segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $42.6 million during the third quarter of 2024 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $38.6 million for the same quarter a year ago. Segment results reflected strong operations, which overcame previously announced downtime in July from Hurricane Beryl.

Performance Brands (PB): The PB segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $13.6 million during the third quarter of 2024 versus Adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, benefitting from 19 percent growth in year-over-year volumes.

Montana /Renewables (MR): The MR segment reported $12.7 million of Adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter of 2024 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $38.2 million in the prior year period. Third quarter results reflect improved operating results, higher volumes from our renewables business, and a new high point for SAF production. Our specialty asphalt plant posted lower results as fuel spreads tightened. As previously announced, the Great Falls facility is conducting a planned turnaround in November to change catalyst. This timing allows completion prior to the winter season and was planned to coincide with a period of margin uncertainty as the blenders tax credit is expected to change to the production tax credit.

Corporate: Total corporate costs represent $(19.1) million of Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2024. This compares to $(14.6) million of Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter 2023.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Completes Conversion to C-Corporation: As previously announced, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. completed the previously announced conversion (the "Conversion") of its structure from an MLP to a C-Corporation, pursuant to which the unitholders of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (the "Partnership") became shareholders of Calumet, Inc. As previously announced, at the Partnership's special meeting of unitholders held on July 9, 2024, over 99% of the votes cast on the Conversion proposal were cast in favor of the approval of the Conversion. The Partnership's unitholders also voted to approve all other proposals presented at the special meeting.

Montana Renewables Receives $1.44 Billion Conditional Commitment from DOE for Renewable Fuels and Biomass Energy Facility

Calumet announced on October 16, 2024, that the U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") Loan Program Office ("LPO") has awarded a conditional commitment for a loan guarantee of up to $1.44 billion to fund the construction and expansion of a renewable fuels facility owned by Montana Renewables.

The expansion would position Montana Renewables as one of the largest Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF") producers globally with production capacity of approximately 300 million gallons of SAF and 330 million gallons of combined SAF and renewable diesel.

MRL expects to execute a sequence of discrete individual projects including: a second renewable fuels reactor (allowing approximately half of the 300 million gallon SAF capability to be online by 2026); debottlenecking of the existing renewable fuels and feedstock pretreatment units; installation of SAF blending and logistics assets; increased renewable hydrogen production; addition of cogeneration for renewable electricity and steam; on-site water treatment and recycling capabilities; and other site enhancements. As previously disclosed, while this conditional commitment represents a significant milestone and demonstrates DOE's intent to finance the project, certain technical, legal, environmental and financial conditions, including negotiation of definitive financing documents, must be satisfied before funding of the loan guarantee. Further details on this announcement can be found in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company on October 22, 2024.

Operations Summary

The following table sets forth information about the Partnership's continuing operations. Facility production volume differs from sales volume due to changes in inventories and the sale of purchased blendstocks such as ethanol and specialty blendstocks, as well as the resale of crude oil.





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(In bpd)

(In bpd) Total sales volume (1)

92,275

82,787

88,720

79,660 Total feedstock runs (2)

81,480

82,409

79,767

76,157 Facility production: (3)















Specialty Products and Solutions:















Lubricating oils

12,428

9,258

11,962

10,013 Solvents

7,808

7,165

7,595

7,176 Waxes

1,479

1,417

1,515

1,369 Fuels, asphalt and other by-products

39,908

42,240

37,182

37,630 Total Specialty Products and Solutions

61,623

60,080

58,254

56,188 Montana/Renewables:















Gasoline

3,516

3,615

3,521

3,892 Diesel

2,808

3,140

2,805

2,967 Jet fuel

483

526

517

476 Asphalt, heavy fuel oils and other

4,046

4,461

4,090

4,474 Renewable fuels

11,488

7,455

10,513

6,607 Total Montana/Renewables

22,341

19,197

21,446

18,416

















Performance Brands

1,787

1,474

1,755

1,510

















Total facility production (3)

85,751

80,751

81,455

76,114

__________________

(1) Total sales volume includes sales from the production at our facilities and certain third-party facilities pursuant to supply and/or processing agreements, sales of inventories and the resale of crude oil to third-party customers. Total sales volume includes the sale of purchased blendstocks. (2) Total feedstock runs represent the barrels per day of crude oil and other feedstocks processed at our facilities and at certain third-party facilities pursuant to supply and/or processing agreements. (3) The difference between total facility production and total feedstock runs is primarily a result of the time lag between the input of feedstocks and production of finished products and volume loss.

CALUMET, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023









(As Restated and

Recast)







(As Restated and

Recast) Sales

$ 1,100.4

$ 1,149.4

$ 3,239.9

$ 3,204.5 Cost of sales



1,095.5



887.9



3,092.7



2,774.9 Gross profit



4.9



261.5



147.2



429.6 Operating costs and expenses:























Selling



14.9



12.4



43.7



41.4 General and administrative



40.2



40.2



101.0



103.0 Other operating (income) expense



6.9



(4.1)



17.1



4.1 Operating income (loss)



(57.1)



213.0



(14.6)



281.1 Other income (expense):























Interest expense



(57.7)



(58.7)



(175.3)



(163.7) Debt extinguishment costs



-



(0.3)



(0.3)



(5.5) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments



15.2



(54.3)



9.6



(14.5) Other income (expense)



(0.3)



0.6



0.7



0.1 Total other expense



(42.8)



(112.7)



(165.3)



(183.6) Net income (loss) before income taxes



(99.9)



100.3



(179.9)



97.5 Income tax expense



0.7



0.5



1.4



1.4 Net income (loss)

$ (100.6)

$ 99.8

$ (181.3)

$ 96.1 Earnings per share:























Basic

$ (1.18)

$ 1.24

$ (2.21)

$ 1.20 Diluted

$ (1.18)

$ 1.24

$ (2.21)

$ 1.20 Average number of common shares outstanding:























Basic



85,530,080



80,172,810



82,158,405



80,046,930 Diluted



85,530,080



80,387,278



82,158,405



80,148,519

CALUMET, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data)







September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS





(As Recast) Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 34.6

$ 7.9 Accounts receivable, net:











Trade, less allowance for credit losses of $1.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively



279.6



252.4 Other



26.0



33.8





305.6



286.2 Inventories



409.5



439.4 Derivative assets



-



9.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



40.1



51.6 Total current assets



789.8



794.7 Property, plant and equipment, net



1,453.3



1,506.3 Other noncurrent assets, net



397.0



450.3 Total assets

$ 2,640.1

$ 2,751.3 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 321.6

$ 322.0 Accrued interest payable



42.7



48.7 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits



83.9



87.1 Obligations under inventory financing agreements



44.8



190.4 Current portion of RINs obligation



275.7



277.3 Other current liabilities



85.4



131.5 Current portion of long-term debt



400.3



55.7 Total current liabilities



1,254.4



1,112.7 Other long-term liabilities



153.3



53.6 Long-term debt, less current portion



1,659.0



1,829.7 Total liabilities

$ 3,066.7

$ 2,996.0 Commitments and contingencies











Redeemable noncontrolling interest

$ 245.6

$ 245.6 Stockholders' equity:











Common stock: par value $0.01 per share, 700,000,000 shares authorized, and 85,904,105 and

79,967,363 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

$ 0.9

$ 0.8 Additional paid-in capital



1,489.9



1,498.6 Warrants: 2,000,000 warrants issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024.



7.8



- Accumulated deficit



(2,163.8)



(1,982.5) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7.0)



(7.2) Total stockholders' equity



(672.2)



(490.3) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,640.1

$ 2,751.3

CALUMET, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions)







Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023









(As Restated) Operating activities











Net income (loss)

$ (181.3)

$ 96.1 Non-cash RINs gain



(1.6)



(134.0) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments



0.8



(18.8) Other non-cash activities



148.7



145.9 Changes in assets and liabilities



(9.6)



(96.6) Net cash used in operating activities

$ (43.0)

$ (7.4) Investing activities











Additions to property, plant and equipment



(51.7)



(240.3) Net cash used in investing activities

$ (51.7)

$ (240.3) Financing activities











Proceeds from borrowings - revolving credit facility



1,605.6



1,585.6 Repayments of borrowings - revolving credit facility



(1,516.4)



(1,618.5) Proceeds from borrowings - MRL revolving credit agreement



32.0



79.0 Repayments of borrowings - MRL revolving credit agreement



(45.0)



(79.0) Proceeds from borrowings - senior notes



200.0



325.0 Repayments of borrowings - senior notes



(229.0)



(121.0) Proceeds from inventory financing



550.0



1,229.3 Payments on inventory financing



(580.0)



(1,235.2) Proceeds from other financing obligations



144.7



101.5 Payments on other financing obligations



(39.6)



(33.8) Net cash provided by financing activities

$ 122.3

$ 232.9 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 27.6

$ (14.8) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

$ 14.7

$ 35.2 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 42.3

$ 20.4 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 34.6

$ 13.7 Restricted cash

$ 7.7

$ 6.7 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities











Non-cash property, plant and equipment additions

$ 29.2

$ 31.7

CALUMET, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (In millions)







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(Unaudited)









(As Restated)







(As Restated) Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:























Net income (loss)

$ (100.6)

$ 99.8

$ (181.3)

$ 96.1 Add:























Interest expense



57.7



58.7



175.3



163.7 Depreciation and amortization



35.7



33.9



108.1



96.6 Income tax expense



0.7



0.5



1.4



1.4 EBITDA

$ (6.5)

$ 192.9

$ 103.5

$ 357.8 Add:























LCM / LIFO (gain) loss

$ 9.4

$ (4.5)

$ 8.9

$ 9.4 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments



(13.6)



36.3



(52.3)



(18.8) Debt extinguishment costs



-



0.3



0.3



5.5 Amortization of turnaround costs



9.6



9.7



28.5



27.1 RINs mark-to-market (gain) loss



32.8



(173.4)



(26.1)



(215.9) Equity-based compensation and other items



7.0



13.8



4.4



21.0 Other non-recurring expenses (1)



12.1



2.5



72.1



35.5 Noncontrolling interest adjustments



(1.0)



(2.2)



(1.1)



(0.8) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 49.8

$ 75.4

$ 138.2

$ 220.8

__________________

(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, other non-recurring expenses included a $56.2 million realized loss on derivatives related to the embedded derivatives on our inventory financing arrangements. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, other non-recurring expenses included a $28.4 million charge to cost of sales for losses under firm purchase commitments.

CALUMET, INC. RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) TO SEGMENT ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (In millions, except per barrel data)







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023





(Unaudited)











(As Restated)







(As Restated)

Reconciliation of Segment Gross Profit (Loss) to

Segment Adjusted Gross Profit:

























Specialty Products and Solution segment gross profit

$ 2.3

$ 158.9

$ 126.7

$ 314.1

LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss



4.2



(4.4)



1.3



(1.7)

Other adjustments (1)



-



(7.1)



-



(9.5)

RINs mark to market (gain) loss



22.6



(109.8)



(16.9)



(135.5)

Depreciation and amortization



17.4



19.1



52.8



54.0

Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross profit

$ 46.5

$ 56.7

$ 163.9

$ 221.4





























Performance Brands segment gross profit

$ 22.7

$ 21.0

$ 70.1

$ 66.0

LCM/LIFO inventory loss



0.9



0.1



0.8



2.2

Other adjustments (2)



-



(3.2)



-



(8.2)

Depreciation and amortization



0.7



0.7



2.0



2.0

Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit

$ 24.3

$ 18.6

$ 72.9

$ 62.0





























Montana/Renewables segment gross profit (loss)

$ (20.1)

$ 81.6

$ (49.6)

$ 49.5

LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss



4.4



(0.2)



6.8



8.9

Loss on firm purchase commitments



-



-



8.5



28.4

RINs mark to market (gain) loss



10.2



(55.1)



(9.2)



(69.0)

Depreciation and amortization



25.5



21.9



76.3



61.3

Montana/Renewables segment Adjusted gross profit

$ 20.0

$ 48.2

$ 32.8

$ 79.1





























Reported Specialty Products and Solutions segment gross profit per barrel

$ 0.39

$ 28.77

$ 7.37

$ 19.63

LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss per barrel



0.70



(0.80)



0.08



(0.11)

Other adjustments per barrel



-



(1.29)



-



(0.59)

RINs mark to market (gain) loss per barrel



3.79



(19.88)



(0.98)



(8.47)

Depreciation and amortization per barrel



2.92



3.46



3.06



3.38

Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross profit per barrel

$ 7.80

$ 10.26

$ 9.53

$ 13.84





























Reported Performance Brands segment gross profit per barrel

$ 145.51

$ 160.31

$ 146.65

$ 167.09

LCM/LIFO inventory loss per barrel



5.77



0.76



1.67



5.57

Other adjustments per barrel



-



(24.43)



-



(20.76)

Depreciation and amortization per barrel



4.49



5.34



4.19



5.06

Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit per barrel

$ 155.77

$ 141.98

$ 152.51

$ 156.96





























Reported Montana/Renewables segment gross profit (loss) per barrel

$ (8.48)

$ 41.61

$ (7.48)

$ 9.25

LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss per barrel



1.86



(0.10)



1.03



1.66

Loss on firm purchase commitments per barrel



-



-



1.28



5.31

RINs mark to market (gain) loss per barrel



4.30



(28.10)



(1.39)



(12.89)

Depreciation and amortization per barrel



10.76



11.17



11.51



11.45

Montana/Renewables segment Adjusted gross profit per barrel

$ 8.44

$ 24.58

$ 4.95

$ 14.78





























Specialty Products and Solutions Adjusted EBITDA

$ 42.6

$ 38.6

$ 150.2

$ 175.6

Specialty Products and Solutions sales



714.0



745.7



2,141.8



2,168.5

Specialty Products and Solutions Adjusted EBITDA margin



6.0 %

5.2 %

7.0 %

8.1 %

__________________

(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, other adjustments for the Specialty Products and Solutions segment included a $7.1 million and $9.5 million gain, respectively, for proceeds received under the Company's property damage insurance policy. (2) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, other adjustments for the Performance Brands segment included a $3.2 million and $8.2 million gain, respectively, for proceeds received under the Company's business interruption insurance policy.

