Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2024) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) ("Company"), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel agencies, today announced that it will report its second quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The Company will post the release in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.yatra.com.

The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Company's senior management team on November 13, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (or 7:00 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.

Webcast Link

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/840082388

Participant Details

Operator Assisted Dial-In:

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Global Dial-In Numbers: Global Dial-In Numbers

Access Code: 173847

Additionally, please note that Yatra Online, Inc.'s Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited will be releasing its results in India on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. This will be followed by a conference call hosted by Company's senior management team on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time.

Participant Details for India Call:

Date: November 13, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM IST (11:30 PM EST November 12, 2024)

Register Here: https://tinyurl.com/Yatra-Q2FY25

Universal Dial in: +91 22 62801384/ +91 22 71158285

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited, India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 1200 large corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies. The company provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 108K hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,500 cities across India, as well as approximately 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels.

