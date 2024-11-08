HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) today reports strong third quarter 2024 financial results and reaffirms its raised guidance ranges.

"We had another excellent quarter, posting strong performance across the company," said Larry Coben, NRG Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. "NRG's financial position has never been stronger as evidenced by our raised 2024 guidance and the 2025 guidance we initiated today. We continue to look to add new capacity to our portfolio, and our exciting new partnership with Renew Home provides further validation of our customer-focused strategy."

Consolidated Financial Results

Table 1: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Net (Loss)/Income $ (767 ) $ 343 $ 482 $ (684 ) (Loss)/Income per Weighted Average Common Share - Basic $ (3.79 ) $ 1.42 $ 2.08 $ (3.14 ) Adjusted EBITDAa $ 1,055 $ 987 $ 2,887 $ 2,458 Adjusted Net Incomeb $ 393 $ 360 $ 1,066 $ 849 Adjusted EPSc $ 1.90 $ 1.57 $ 5.15 $ 3.69 Cash Provided/(Used) by Operating Activities $ 31 $ 566 $ 1,354 $ (462 ) Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ 815 $ 355 $ 1,438 $ 983

a Adjusted EBITDA recast to exclude all impacts of amortization of capitalized contract costs related to fulfillment, now reflected in depreciation and amortization referenced below b Not previously provided, Adjusted Net Income as shown here is 'Adjusted Net Income available for common stockholders'; see appendix tables A-1-A-6 c Not previously provided, Adjusted EPS calculated based on Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

For the third quarter of 2024, GAAP Net Loss was $(767) million as a result of the impact of unrealized non-cash mark-to-market losses on commodity hedges, and GAAP Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $31 million. NRG produced Adjusted EBITDA of $1,055 million and Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments of $815 million in the quarter, an increase of $68 million and $460 million, respectively, over the same period in the prior year. Year-over-year improved financial performance was driven primarily by margin expansion across all NRG reporting segments.

Introduction of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Metrics

NRG is introducing new metrics to enhance its financial reporting. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS offer additional insight into the performance of the Company, and highlight the maturity and predictability of NRG's integrated platform and robust capital return program. The Company will continue to report and provide guidance on Adjusted EBITDA and FCFbG alongside Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS to ensure transparency and to allow for continuity of analysis.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are both non-GAAP measures. The Company defines Adjusted EPS as the Adjusted Net Income available to common shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding. With the retirement of the callable and fully hedged Convertible Senior Notes scheduled to occur in 2025, the weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding will provide a more accurate view of recurring per-share earnings.

The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS metrics using an adjusted effective tax rate. Actual cash taxes are materially lower than book income tax expense due to NRG's tax attributes, primarily comprised of sizable gross Net Operating Losses (NOL), which are forecasted to be $7.2 billion as of December 31, 2024.

The Company has also recast all amortization of capitalized customer acquisition costs from selling general & administrative expenses and cost of operations into the depreciation and amortization line item of the Company's financial statements. All reported figures have been updated to reflect this change, and historical periods have been recast to aid with comparison. This recast only affects Adjusted EBITDA and has no impact on Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, or FCFbG.

Raised 2024 Guidance

On September 25, 2024, NRG raised its 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $3,525 - $3,675 million from $3,300 - $3,550 million and FCFbG guidance to $1,975 - $2,125 million from $1,825 - $2,075 million. With the recasting of the amortization of capitalized customer acquisition costs described above, the 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance issued on September 25, 2024 is now $3,655 - $3,805 million, an increase of $130 million. 2024 FCFbG guidance is not changed by the recasting of capitalized contract costs which are non-cash items.

NRG is also providing 2024 ranges for Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS of $1,235 - $1,385 and $5.95 - $6.75, respectively. In the third quarter 2024, the Company earned $393 million of Adjusted Net Income and $1.90 of Adjusted EPS.

Table 2: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, and FCFbG Guidance for 2024a 2024 2024 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Original Guidance Raised Guidance Adjusted EBITDAb $3,430 - $3,680 $3,655 - $3,805 Adjusted Net Incomec $1,040 - $1,290 $1,235 - $1,385 Adjusted EPSd $5.00 - $6.30 $5.95 - $6.75 FCFbG $1,825 - $2,075 $1,975 - $2,125

a Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS and FCFbG are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix Tables A-10-A-12 for GAAP Reconciliation. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS exclude fair value adjustments related to derivatives. The Company does not guide to GAAP Net Income due to the impact of such fair value adjustments related to derivatives in a given year b Adjusted EBITDA recast to exclude all impacts of amortization of capitalized contract costs related to fulfillment, now reflected in depreciation and amortization c Not previously provided, Adjusted Net Income as shown here is 'Adjusted Net Income available for common stockholders'; see appendix table A-10 and A-11 for GAAP Reconciliations d Not previously provided, Adjusted EPS calculated based on Adjusted Net Income divided by forecasted weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

2024 Capital Allocation

NRG reaffirms its capital allocation policy targeting approximately 80% of recurring cash available for allocation after debt reduction to return of capital, and approximately 20% to strategic growth. The Company is increasing its share repurchase allocation for 2024 from $825 million to $925 million. Through the third quarter of 2024, the Company continued to repurchase shares in the open market, with $544 million completed as of October 31, 2024. The Company expects to complete the entire $925 million of 2024 repurchases near the end of the fourth quarter.

As of September 30, 2024, NRG has executed approximately $1.6 billion of debt reduction since the closing of the Vivint acquisition in March 2023. The Company had set a goal of achieving investment grade credit metrics by the end of 2025, and as a result of its strategic liability management plan and financial out-performance, NRG is on track to achieve its target by the end of 2024, a full year earlier than the original target.

On October 11, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.4075 per share, or $1.63 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2024.

Initiating 2025 Guidance and Capital Allocation Plan

NRG initiates 2025 guidance as follows:

Table 3: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, and FCFbG Guidance for 2025a 2024 2025 2025 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Raised Guidance Guidance Guidance Midpoint Adjusted EBITDAb $3,655 - $3,805 $3,725 - $3,975 $3,850 Adjusted Net Incomec $1,235 - $1,385 $1,330 - $1,530 $1,430 Adjusted EPSd $5.95 - $6.75 $6.75 - $7.75 $7.25 FCFbG $1,975 - $2,125 $1,975 - $2,225 $2,100

a Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS and FCFbG are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix Tables A-10-A-12 for GAAP Reconciliation. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS exclude fair value adjustments related to derivatives. The Company does not guide to GAAP Net Income due to the impact of such fair value adjustments related to derivatives in a given year b Adjusted EBITDA recast to exclude all impacts of amortization of capitalized contract costs related to fulfillment, now reflected in depreciation and amortization c Not previously provided, Adjusted Net Income as shown here is 'Adjusted Net Income available for common stockholders'; see appendix table A-10 and A-11 for GAAP Reconciliation d Not previously provided, Adjusted EPS calculated based on Adjusted Net Income divided by forecasted weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

The year-over-year increases in the guidance ranges reflect continued improved execution across all of NRG's businesses, and the expected achievement of NRG's previously announced revenue and cost synergy programs which more than offset the loss of Airtron's financial contribution due to the sale of the business. The guidance ranges reflect a flat power price environment and are not dependent on tightening power markets or price speculation, and do not include any potential contributions from sites, or other similar opportunities.

The Company is also announcing its 2025 capital allocation plan which adheres to its previously announced policy. The plan includes $1.3 billion in share repurchases and an 8% increase of the annual common dividend to $1.76 per share. NRG's Board of Directors has approved an increase of the Company's share repurchase authorization through 2025 to $3.7 billion from $2.7 billion.

NRG's share repurchase program and common stock dividend are subject to maintaining satisfactory credit metrics, available capital, market conditions, and compliance with associated laws and regulations. The timing and amount of any shares of NRG's common stock repurchased under the share repurchase authorization will be determined by NRG's management based on market conditions and other factors. NRG will only repurchase shares when management believes it would not jeopardize the Company's ability to maintain satisfactory credit ratings.

Long-Term Adjusted EPS Growth

NRG plans to deliver a long-term cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) for Adjusted EPS of greater than 10% measured from the midpoint of its raised 2024 guidance. The Company projects this long-term growth rate utilizing a flat power price environment and is not dependent on tightening markets or power price speculation. This projected growth rate also excludes potential earnings uplift from the 21 sites and ERCOT natural gas new build projects not selected by the Texas Energy Fund (TEF). Rather, the CAGR is derived from the Company's organic growth plan comprised of identified initiatives resulting in an incremental $750 million of annual run-rate Adjusted EBITDA by 2029, and over $8 billion of cumulative return of capital from 2025 through 2029.

Strategic Developments

Partnering with Renew Home and Google Cloud to Develop Virtual Power Plant

NRG has entered into a definitive partnership agreement with Renew Home, a leading Virtual Power Plant platform (VPP) formed by the combination of Google's Nest Renew and OhmConnect. This first-of-its-kind commercial partnership reinforces NRG's customer focus and brings to market unique products and services which will help customers save money while enjoying the benefits of a seamless energy and smart home experience. Leveraging Google Cloud's AI and cloud platforms, NRG and Renew Home plan to develop a VPP portfolio of up to 1 GW of load management capacity, with instantaneous dispatch value during peak events and tight supply conditions. Participating customers will enroll in an NRG branded energy plan and will be eligible for favorable rates on Vivint Smart Home services and additional products. The partnership will initially focus in Texas, with Renew Home supporting upfront customer acquisition costs and Google Nest integration.

Texas Energy Fund

The Public Utilities Commission of Texas (PUCT) selected NRG's 415 MW new build of the T.H. Wharton peaking facility to move forward through its next phase of diligence.

Airtron HVAC Sale

On September 16, 2024, NRG closed the sale of its HVAC business unit Airtron for a purchase price of $500 million and net cash proceeds of $484 million, with approximately $425 million expected after taxes and fees. Airtron is a leading installer of HVAC systems for residential new construction homes and was acquired as part of the Direct Energy acquisition in 2021. The opportunistic divestiture was completed at an accretive 8.6x multiple on 2023 Adjusted EBITDA.

Segments Results

Table 4: Net (Loss)/Income ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Segment 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Texas $ (1,056 ) $ 463 $ 259 $ 1,532 East 88 316 1,116 (1,187 ) West/Services/Othera 230 (432 ) (842 ) (963 ) Vivint Smart Homeb $ (29 ) $ (4 ) $ (51 ) $ (66 ) Net (Loss)/Income $ (767 ) $ 343 $ 482 $ (684 )

a Includes Corporate segment b Vivint Smart Home acquired in March 2023

Net Loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $(767) million, $1.1 billion lower than the third quarter of 2023. This was primarily driven by higher unrealized non-cash mark-to-market losses on economic hedges in Texas in 2024 impacted by a decrease in ERCOT forward power prices, partially offset by the gain on the sale of Airtron recorded in September of 2024. Certain hedge positions are required to be marked-to-market every period, while the customer contracts related to these items are not, resulting in temporary unrealized losses or gains on the economic hedges that are not reflective of the expected economics at future settlement.

Table 5: Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Segment 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Texas $ 584 $ 552 $ 1,255 $ 1,310 East 164 171 724 562 West/Services/Othera 50 25 179 51 Vivint Smart Homeb $ 257 $ 239 $ 729 $ 535 Adjusted EBITDAc $ 1,055 $ 987 $ 2,887 $ 2,458

a Includes Corporate segment b Vivint Smart Home acquired in March 2023 c Adjusted EBITDA recast to exclude all impacts of amortization of capitalized contract costs related to fulfillment, now reflected in depreciation and amortization

Texas: Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $584 million, $32 million higher than the third quarter of 2023. This increase was a result of higher gross margin including lower supply costs and higher revenue rates, partially offset by asset sales in 2023.

East: Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $164 million, $7 million lower than the third quarter of 2023. This decrease was driven by higher operating expenses, partially offset by increased retail natural gas margins and increased customer counts.

West/Services/Other: Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $50 million, $25 million higher than the third quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily driven by lower retail power supply costs, partially offset by timing of outages at Cottonwood.

Vivint Smart Home: Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $257 million, $18 million higher than the third quarter of 2023. The 8% increase was attributable to growth in subscriber count, an increase in monthly recurring revenue per subscriber, and a decrease in monthly recurring net service cost per subscriber.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Table 6: Corporate Liquidity ($ in millions) 9/30/24 12/31/23 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,104 $ 541 Restricted Cash 10 24 Total 1,114 565 Total Revolving Credit Facility and collective collateral facilities 5,330 4,278 Total Liquidity, excluding collateral deposited by counterparties $ 6,444 $ 4,843

As of September 30, 2024, NRG's unrestricted cash was $1.1 billion and $5.3 billion was available under the Company's credit facilities. Total liquidity increased $1.6 billion from the end of 2023 to $6.4 billion, primarily due to an increase in availability of $1.1 billion in the Receivables Facility and proceeds on hand from the Airtron sale, partly offset by $210 million in other facilities.

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (In millions, except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Revenue $ 7,223 $ 7,946 $ 21,311 $ 22,016 Operating Costs and Expenses Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below) 7,239 6,406 17,229 20,137 Depreciation and amortization 352 359 1,045 921 Impairment losses - - 15 - Selling, general and administrative costs (excluding amortization of customer acquisition costs of $55, $36, $144 and $84, respectively, which are included in depreciation and amortization shown separately above) 645 602 1,739 1,502 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 7 18 22 111 Total operating costs and expenses 8,243 7,385 20,050 22,671 Gain on sale of assets 208 - 209 202 Operating (Loss)/Income (812 ) 561 1,470 (453 ) Other Income/(Expense) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 6 6 13 16 Other income, net 5 14 38 43 Loss on debt extinguishment - - (260 ) - Interest expense (213 ) (173 ) (528 ) (472 ) Total other expense (202 ) (153 ) (737 ) (413 ) (Loss)/Income Before Income Taxes (1,014 ) 408 733 (866 ) Income tax (benefit)/expense (247 ) 65 251 (182 ) Net (Loss)/Income $ (767 ) $ 343 $ 482 $ (684 ) Less: Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock 17 17 51 38 Net (Loss)/Income Available for Common Stockholders $ (784 ) $ 326 $ 431 $ (722 ) (Loss)/Income per Share Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 207 230 207 230 (Loss)/Income per Weighted Average Common Share - Basic $ (3.79 ) $ 1.42 $ 2.08 $ (3.14 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 207 232 213 230 (Loss)/Income per Weighted Average Common Share -Diluted $ (3.79 ) $ 1.41 $ 2.02 $ (3.14 )

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (In millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (Loss)/Income $ (767 ) $ 343 $ 482 $ (684 ) Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income Foreign currency translation adjustments 6 (8 ) (4 ) - Defined benefit plans (8 ) 1 (10 ) - Other comprehensive (loss)/income (2 ) (7 ) (14 ) - Comprehensive (Loss)/Income $ (769 ) $ 336 $ 468 $ (684 )

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,104 $ 541 Funds deposited by counterparties 12 84 Restricted cash 10 24 Accounts receivable, net 3,258 3,542 Inventory 540 607 Derivative instruments 2,456 3,862 Cash collateral paid in support of energy risk management activities 449 441 Prepayments and other current assets 782 626 Total current assets 8,611 9,727 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,818 1,763 Other Assets Equity investments in affiliates 49 42 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 172 179 Goodwill 5,018 5,079 Customer relationships, net 1,648 2,164 Other intangible assets, net 1,439 1,763 Derivative instruments 1,747 2,293 Deferred income taxes 2,098 2,251 Other non-current assets 1,124 777 Total other assets 13,295 14,548 Total Assets $ 23,724 $ 26,038 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases $ 258 $ 620 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 77 90 Accounts payable 1,994 2,325 Derivative instruments 2,351 4,019 Cash collateral received in support of energy risk management activities 12 84 Deferred revenue current 761 720 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,895 1,642 Total current liabilities 7,348 9,500 Other Liabilities Long-term debt and finance leases 10,422 10,133 Non-current operating lease liabilities 125 128 Derivative instruments 1,469 1,488 Deferred income taxes 8 22 Deferred revenue non-current 919 914 Other non-current liabilities 913 947 Total other liabilities 13,856 13,632 Total Liabilities 21,204 23,132 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 650,000 Series A shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, aggregate liquidation preference of $650; at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 650 650 Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 264,056,285 and 267,330,470 shares issued and 204,929,327 and 208,130,950 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in-capital 3,145 3,416 Retained earnings 977 820 Treasury stock, at cost; 59,126,958 shares and 59,199,520 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (2,150 ) (1,892 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (105 ) (91 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,520 2,906 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 23,724 $ 26,038

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, (In millions) 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Income/(Loss) $ 482 $ (684 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to cash provided/(used) by operating activities: Equity in and distributions from earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (6 ) (16 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of customer relationships and other intangible assets 814 813 Amortization of capitalized contract costs 231 108 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 29 14 Provision for credit losses 228 165 Amortization of nuclear fuel - 42 Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts 32 42 Loss on debt extinguishment 260 - Amortization of in-the-money contracts and emissions allowances 83 111 Amortization of unearned equity compensation 82 87 Net gain on sale of assets and disposal of assets (197 ) (187 ) Impairment losses 15 - Changes in derivative instruments 268 1,553 Changes in current and deferred income taxes and liability for uncertain tax benefits 134 (225 ) Changes in collateral deposits in support of risk management activities (80 ) (1,188 ) Changes in nuclear decommissioning trust liability - (4 ) Changes in other working capital (1,021 ) (1,093 ) Cash provided/(used) by operating activities $ 1,354 $ (462 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Payments for acquisitions of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired $ (33 ) $ (2,502 ) Capital expenditures (286 ) (493 ) Net purchases of emissions allowances (16 ) (25 ) Investments in nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities - (293 ) Proceeds from the sale of nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities - 280 Proceeds from sales of assets, net of cash disposed 495 229 Proceeds from insurance recoveries for property, plant and equipment, net 3 173 Cash provided/(used) by investing activities $ 163 $ (2,631 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of fees $ - $ 635 Payments of dividends to preferred and common stockholders (322 ) (295 ) Equivalent shares purchased in lieu of tax withholdings (45 ) (19 ) Payments for share repurchase activity (316 ) (50 ) Net (payments)/receipts from settlement of acquired derivatives that include financing elements (2 ) 332 Net proceeds of Revolving Credit Facility and Receivable Securitization Facilities - 300 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 875 731 Payments of debt issuance costs (13 ) (29 ) Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases (960 ) (15 ) Payments for debt extinguishment costs (258 ) - Proceeds from credit facilities 1,050 3,020 Repayments to credit facilities (1,050 ) (3,020 ) Cash (used)/provided by financing activities $ (1,041 ) $ 1,590 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1 - Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash 477 (1,503 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 649 2,178 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 1,126 $ 675

Appendix Table A-1: Third Quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment and Consolidated Adjusted EPS Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS and provides a reconciliation from Net (Loss)/Income1:

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Texas East West/Services/ Other Vivint Smart Home Corp/Elim Total Net (Loss)/Income $ (1,056 ) $ 88 $ 148 $ (29 ) $ 82 $ (767 ) Plus: Interest expense, net 1 1 7 74 122 205 Income tax - 1 - (8 ) (240 ) (247 ) Depreciation and amortization2 81 39 23 198 11 352 ARO Expense 11 14 1 - - 26 Contract and emission credit amortization, net 5 (4 ) 4 - - 5 EBITDA (958 ) 139 183 235 (25 ) (426 ) Stock-based compensation 6 2 2 15 - 25 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates - - 2 - - 2 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs - - - 1 8 9 Cost to achieve - - - - 6 6 Deactivation costs - 4 - - - 4 (Gain) on sale of assets - - (208 ) - - (208 ) Other and non-recurring charges (1 ) 10 - 6 (2 ) 13 Mark to market (MtM) losses on economic hedges 1,537 9 84 - - 1,630 Adjusted EBITDA $ 584 $ 164 $ 63 $ 257 $ (13 ) $ 1,055 Interest expense, net (205 ) Depreciation and amortization (352 ) Adjusted Income before income taxes 498 Adjusted income tax3 (88 ) Adjusted Net Income before Preferred Stock dividends 410 Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock (17 ) Adjusted Net Income4 393 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 207 Adjusted EPS $ 1.90

1 Adjusted EBITDA recast to exclude all impacts of amortization of capitalized contract costs related to fulfillment, now reflected in depreciation and amortization 2 Depreciation and amortization recast to include impact of amortization of capitalized contract costs 3 Income tax calculated using Adjusted effective tax rate (ETR) on Adjusted Income before income taxes. Adjusted ETR includes impact of NRG's tax credits, consisting of incentive tax credit in connection with renewable projects as well as production tax credits for carbon recapture for pre-IRA periods 4 Adjusted Net Income as shown here is 'Adjusted Net Income available for common stockholders'

Third Quarter 2024 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/Services/ Other Vivint Smart Home Corp/Elim Total Revenue1 $ 3,301 $ 2,606 $ 828 $ 499 $ (11 ) $ 7,223 Cost of fuel, purchased power and other cost of sales2 2,222 2,166 651 37 (5 ) 5,071 Economic gross margin 1,079 440 177 462 (6 ) 2,152 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 240 119 64 66 2 491 Selling, marketing, general and administrative4 255 154 64 138 3 614 Other - 3 (14 ) 1 2 (8 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 584 $ 164 $ 63 $ 257 $ (13 ) $ 1,055

1 Excludes MtM gain of $(8) million and contract amortization of $8 million 2 Includes TDSP expense, capacity and emission credits 3 Excludes ARO expenses of $26 million, other and non-recurring charges of $10 million, deactivation costs of $4 million and stock-based compensation of $2 million 4 Excludes stock-based compensation of $23 million, cost to achieve of $6 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $3 million and other and non-recurring charges of $(1) million

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 7,223 $ 8 $ (8 ) $ - $ - $ 7,223 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 6,706 3 (1,638 ) - - 5,071 Depreciation and Amortization 352 (352 ) - - - - Gross margin 165 357 1,630 - - 2,152 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 533 - - (4 ) (38 ) 491 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 645 - - - (31 ) 614 Other (246 ) 42 - - 196 (8 ) Net (Loss)/Income $ (767 ) $ 315 $ 1,630 $ 4 $ (127 ) $ 1,055

1 Excludes operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $533 million 2 Other adj. includes ARO expenses of $26 million, stock-based compensation of $25 million, other and non-recurring charges of $13 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $9 million, cost to achieve of $6 million, NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates of $2 million and gain on sale of assets of $(208) million

Appendix Table A-2: Third Quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment and Consolidated Adjusted EPS Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS and provides a reconciliation from Net Income/(Loss)1:

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Texas East West/Services/ Other Vivint Smart Home Corp/Elim Total Net Income/(Loss) $ 463 $ 316 $ (168 ) $ (4 ) $ (264 ) $ 343 Plus: Interest expense, net (1 ) (2 ) 6 43 109 155 Income tax - (2 ) (37 ) (20 ) 124 65 Depreciation and amortization2 84 39 24 203 9 359 ARO Expense 3 6 - - - 9 Contract and emission credit amortization, net 5 (16 ) 4 - - (7 ) EBITDA 554 341 (171 ) 222 (22 ) 924 Stock-based compensation 4 2 1 19 - 26 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates - - 3 - - 3 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs - - - 2 18 20 Deactivation costs - 9 2 - - 11 Other and non-recurring charges3 (48 ) 3 (2 ) (4 ) 1 (50 ) Mark to market (MtM) losses/(gains) on economic hedges 42 (184 ) 195 - - 53 Adjusted EBITDA $ 552 $ 171 $ 28 $ 239 $ (3 ) $ 987 Interest expense, net (155 ) Depreciation and amortization (359 ) Adjusted Income before income taxes 473 Adjusted income tax4 (96 ) Adjusted Net Income before Preferred Stock dividends 377 Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock (17 ) Adjusted Net Income5 360 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 230 Adjusted EPS $ 1.57

1 Adjusted EBITDA recast to exclude all impacts of amortization of capitalized contract costs related to fulfillment, now reflected in depreciation and amortization 2 Depreciation and amortization recast to include impact of amortization of capitalized contract costs 3 Other and non-recurring includes $(50) million of property insurance proceeds 4 Income tax calculated using Adjusted ETR on Adjusted Income before income taxes. Adjusted ETR includes impact of NRG's tax credits, consisting of incentive tax credit in connection with renewable projects as well as production tax credits for carbon recapture for pre-IRA periods 5 Adjusted Net Income as shown here is 'Adjusted Net Income available for common stockholders'

Third Quarter 2023 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/Services/ Other Vivint Smart Home Corp/Elim Total Revenue1 $ 3,686 $ 2,875 $ 987 $ 478 $ (5 ) $ 8,021 Cost of fuel, purchased power and other cost of sales2 2,659 2,449 844 36 (3 ) 5,985 Economic gross margin 1,027 426 143 442 (2 ) 2,036 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 256 110 58 56 (1 ) 479 Selling, marketing, general & administrative4 221 143 64 146 3 577 Other (2 ) 2 (7 ) 1 (1 ) (7 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 552 $ 171 $ 28 $ 239 $ (3 ) $ 987

1 Excludes MtM loss of $70 million and contract amortization of $5 million 2 Includes TDSP expense, capacity and emission credits 3 Excludes other and non-recurring charges of $(51) million, deactivation costs of $11 million, ARO expense of $9 million and stock-based compensation of $2 million 4 Excludes stock-based compensation of $24 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $2 million and other non-recurring charges of $(1) million

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 7,946 $ 5 $ 70 $ - $ - $ 8,021 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 5,956 12 17 - - 5,985 Depreciation and amortization 359 (359 ) - - - - Gross margin 1,631 352 53 - - 2,036 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 450 - - (11 ) 40 479 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 602 - - - (25 ) 577 Other 236 (220 ) - - (23 ) (7 ) Net Income $ 343 $ 572 $ 53 $ 11 $ 8 $ 987

1 Excludes operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $450 million 2 Other adj. includes stock-based compensation of $26 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $20 million, ARO expenses of $9 million, NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates of $3 million and other and non-recurring charges of $(50) million

Appendix Table A-3: Third Quarter 2024 and 2023 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Reconciliations

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS and provides a reconciliation from Net (Loss)/Income1:

Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) September 30, 2024 Earnings/(Loss) per Share, Basic2 Earnings/(Loss) per Share, Diluted2 September 30, 2023 Earnings per Share, Basic2 Earnings per Share, Diluted2 Net (Loss)/Income Available for Common Stockholders $ (784 ) $ (3.79 ) $ (3.79 ) $ 326 $ 1.42 $ 1.41 Plus: Dilutive impact adjustment on Net (Loss) Available for Common Stockholders3 0.09 Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock 17 0.08 0.08 17 0.07 0.07 ARO expense 26 0.13 0.12 9 0.04 0.04 Contract and emission credit amortization, net 5 0.02 0.02 (7 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Stock-based compensation 25 0.12 0.12 26 0.11 0.11 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates 2 0.01 0.01 3 0.01 0.01 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs 9 0.04 0.04 20 0.09 0.09 Cost to achieve 6 0.03 0.03 - - - Deactivation costs 4 0.02 0.02 11 0.05 0.05 (Gain) on sale of assets (208 ) (1.00 ) (0.98 ) - - - Other and non-recurring charges4 13 0.06 0.06 (50 ) (0.22 ) (0.22 ) Mark to market (MtM) loss on economic hedges 1,630 7.87 7.69 53 0.23 0.23 Income Tax5 (247 ) (1.19 ) (1.17 ) 65 0.28 0.28 Adjusted Income before income taxes 498 $ 2.41 $ 2.35 473 $ 2.06 $ 2.04 Adjusted income tax6 (88 ) (0.43 ) (0.42 ) (96 ) (0.42 ) (0.41 ) Adjusted Net Income before Preferred Stock dividends 410 $ 1.98 $ 1.93 377 $ 1.64 $ 1.63 Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock (17 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) (17 ) (0.07 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted Net Income7 $ 393 $ 1.90 $ 1.85 $ 360 $ 1.57 $ 1.55

1 Items may not sum due to rounding 2 Earnings per share amounts are based on weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic of 207 million and 230 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and on weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted of 212 million and 232 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively 3 Includes the potential dilutive impacts of the Convertible Senior Notes of 3 million shares and equity compensation of 2 million shares for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Under GAAP when there is a net loss, dilutive securities are not included in the diluted share count as they are anti-dilutive. As Adjusted Net Income is in an income position and not a loss position, this line item reflects the impact of the anti-dilutive securities as if they were dilutive 4 2023 other and non-recurring includes $(50) million of property insurance proceeds 5 Represents GAAP income tax 6 Income tax calculated using Adjusted ETR on Adjusted Income before income taxes. Adjusted ETR includes impact of NRG's tax credits, consisting of incentive tax credit in connection with renewable projects as well as production tax credits for carbon recapture for pre-IRA periods. Other Adjustments are shown on pre-tax basis 7 Adjusted Net Income as shown here is 'Adjusted Net Income available for common stockholders'

Appendix Table A-4: YTD Third Quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment and Consolidated Adjusted EPS Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS and provides a reconciliation from Net Income/(Loss)1:

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Vivint Smart Home Corp/Elim Total Net Income/(Loss) $ 259 $ 1,116 $ 90 $ (51 ) $ (932 ) $ 482 Plus: Interest expense, net 2 3 21 161 299 486 Income tax - - (21 ) (8 ) 280 251 Loss on debt extinguishment - - - - 260 260 Depreciation and amortization2 240 117 96 561 31 1,045 ARO expense 15 13 1 - - 29 Contract and emission credit amortization, net 7 54 7 - - 68 EBITDA 523 1,303 194 663 (62 ) 2,621 Stock-based compensation3 20 9 4 46 - 79 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates - - 3 - - 3 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs4 - - - 9 18 27 Cost to achieve5 - - - - 23 23 Deactivation costs - 13 2 - - 15 Loss/(gain) on sale of assets 4 - (208 ) - - (204 ) Other and non-recurring charges 1 9 12 11 (8 ) 25 Impairments - - 15 - - 15 Mark to market (MtM) losses/(gains) on economic hedges 707 (610 ) 186 - - 283 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,255 $ 724 $ 208 $ 729 $ (29 ) $ 2,887 Interest expense, net (486 ) Depreciation and amortization (1,045 ) Adjusted Income before income taxes 1,356 Adjusted income tax6 (239 ) Adjusted Net Income before Preferred Stock dividends 1,117 Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock (51 ) Adjusted Net Income7 1,066 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 207 Adjusted EPS $ 5.15

1 Adjusted EBITDA recast to exclude all impacts of amortization of capitalized contract costs related to fulfillment, now reflected in depreciation and amortization 2 Depreciation and amortization recast to include impact of amortization of capitalized contract costs 3 Stock-based compensation excludes $2 million reflected in cost to achieve and $1 million reflected in acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs 4 Includes stock-based compensation of $1 million 5 Includes stock-based compensation of $2 million 6Income tax calculated using Adjusted ETR on Adjusted Income before income taxes. Adjusted ETR includes impact of NRG's tax credits, consisting of incentive tax credit in connection with renewable projects as well as production tax credits for carbon recapture for pre-IRA periods 7Adjusted Net Income as shown here is 'Adjusted Net Income available for common stockholders'

YTD Third Quarter 2024 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Vivint Smart Home Corp/Elim Total Revenue1 $ 8,297 $ 8,655 $ 2,950 $ 1,434 $ (32 ) $ 21,304 Cost of fuel, purchased power and other cost of sales2 5,683 7,176 2,421 108 (17 ) 15,371 Economic gross margin 2,614 1,479 529 1,326 (15 ) 5,933 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 754 327 177 178 3 1,439 Selling, general and administrative costs4 604 426 182 419 6 1,637 Other 1 2 (38 ) - 5 (30 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,255 $ 724 $ 208 $ 729 $ (29 ) $ 2,887

1 Excludes MtM gain of $(32) million and contract amortization of $25 million 2 Includes TDSP expense, capacity and emission credits 3 Excludes ARO expense of $29 million, deactivation costs of $15 million, other and non-recurring charges of $10 million and stock-based compensation of $7 million 4 Excludes stock-based compensation of $72 million, cost to achieve of $23 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $5 million and other and non-recurring charges of $2 million

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 21,311 $ 25 $ (32 ) $ - $ - $ 21,304 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 15,729 (43 ) (315 ) - - 15,371 Depreciation and amortization 1,045 (1,045 ) - - - - Gross margin 4,537 1,113 283 - - 5,933 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 1,500 - - (15 ) (46 ) 1,439 Selling, general and administrative costs 1,739 - - - (102 ) 1,637 Other 816 (737 ) - - (109 ) (30 ) Net Income $ 482 $ 1,850 $ 283 $ 15 $ 257 $ 2,887

1 Excludes operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $1,500 million 2 Other adj. includes loss on debt extinguishment of $260 million, stock-based compensation of $79 million, ARO expense of $29 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $27 million, other and non-recurring charges of $25 million, cost to achieve of $23 million, impairments of $15 million, NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates of $3 million and gain on sale of assets $(204) million

Appendix Table A-5: YTD Third Quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment and Consolidated Adjusted EPS Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS and provides a reconciliation from Net Income/(Loss)1:

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Vivint Smart Home2 Corp/Elim Total Net Income/(Loss) $ 1,532 $ (1,187 ) $ (601 ) $ (66 ) $ (362 ) $ (684 ) Plus: Interest expense, net 2 (12 ) 18 97 319 424 Income tax - (1 ) (83 ) (20 ) (78 ) (182 ) Depreciation and amortization3 257 122 73 442 27 921 ARO expense 7 7 - - - 14 Contract and emission credit amortization, net 9 83 10 - - 102 EBITDA 1,807 (988 ) (583 ) 453 (94 ) 595 Stock-based compensation4 15 6 3 41 - 65 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates - - 11 - - 11 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs5 - - - 39 76 115 Deactivation costs - 19 8 - - 27 (Gain) on sale of assets - (202 ) - - - (202 ) Other and non-recurring charges6 (91 ) 4 (2 ) 2 1 (86 ) Mark to market (MtM) (gains)/losses on economic hedges (421 ) 1,723 631 - - 1,933 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,310 $ 562 $ 68 $ 535 $ (17 ) $ 2,458 Interest expense, net (424 ) Depreciation and amortization (921 ) Adjusted Income before income taxes 1,113 Adjusted income tax7 (226 ) Adjusted Net Income before Preferred Stock dividends 887 Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock (38 ) Adjusted Net Income8 849 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 230 Adjusted EPS $ 3.69

1 Adjusted EBITDA recast to exclude all impacts of amortization of capitalized contract costs related to fulfillment, now reflected in depreciation and amortization 2 Vivint Smart Home acquired in March 2023 3 Depreciation and amortization recast to include impact of amortization of capitalized contract costs 4 Stock-based compensation excludes $23 million reflected in acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs 5 Includes stock-based compensation of $23 million 6 Other and non-recurring includes $(96) million of property insurance proceeds 7 Income tax calculated using Adjusted ETR on Adjusted Income before income taxes. Adjusted ETR includes impact of NRG's tax credits, consisting of incentive tax credit in connection with renewable projects as well as production tax credits for carbon recapture for pre-IRA periods 8 Adjusted Net Income as shown here is 'Adjusted Net Income available for common stockholders'

YTD Third Quarter 2023 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Vivint Smart Home1 Corp/Elim Total Revenue2 $ 8,235 $ 9,485 $ 3,164 $ 1,070 $ (10 ) $ 21,944 Cost of fuel, purchased power and other cost of sales3 5,613 8,193 2,771 82 (6 ) 16,653 Economic gross margin 2,622 1,292 393 988 (4 ) 5,291 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations4 785 330 185 127 (3 ) 1,424 Selling, marketing, general & administrative5 530 401 165 326 15 1,437 Other (3 ) (1 ) (25 ) - 1 (28 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,310 $ 562 $ 68 $ 535 $ (17 ) $ 2,458

1 Vivint Smart Home acquired in March 2023 2 Excludes MtM gain of $(96) million and contract amortization of $24 million 3 Includes TDSP expense, capacity and emission credits 4 Excludes other and non-recurring charges of $(93) million, deactivation costs of $27 million, ARO expense of $14 million and stock-based compensation of $5 million 5 Excludes stock-based compensation of $60 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $4 million and other and non-recurring charges of $1 million

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 22,016 $ 24 $ (96 ) $ - $ - $ 21,944 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 18,760 (78 ) (2,029 ) - - 16,653 Depreciation and amortization 921 (921 ) - - - - Gross margin 2,335 1,023 1,933 - - 5,291 Operations & maintenance and Other cost of operations 1,377 - - (27 ) 74 1,424 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 1,502 - - - (65 ) 1,437 Other 140 (242 ) - - 74 (28 ) Net (Loss)/Income $ (684 ) $ 1,265 $ 1,933 $ 27 $ (83 ) $ 2,458

1 Excludes operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $1,377 million 2 Other adj. includes acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $115 million, stock-based compensation costs of $65 million, ARO expense of $14 million, NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates of $11 million, gain on sale of assets of $(202) million and other and non-recurring charges of $(86) million

Appendix Table A-6: YTD Third Quarter 2024 and 2023 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Reconciliations

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS and provides a reconciliation from Net Income/(Loss)1:

Nine Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) September 30, 2024 Earnings per Share, Basic2 Earnings per Share, Diluted2 September 30, 2023 Earnings/(Loss) per Share, Basic2 Earnings/(Loss) per Share, Diluted2 Net Income/(Loss) Available for Common Stockholders $ 431 $ 2.08 $ 2.02 $ (722 ) $ (3.14 ) $ (3.14 ) Plus: Dilutive impact adjustment on Net (Loss) Available for Common Stockholders3 0.01 Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock 51 0.25 0.24 38 0.17 0.16 Loss on debt extinguishment 260 1.26 1.22 - - - ARO expense 29 0.14 0.14 14 0.06 0.06 Contract and emission credit amortization, net 68 0.33 0.32 102 0.44 0.44 Stock-based compensation4 79 0.38 0.37 65 0.28 0.28 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates 3 0.01 0.01 11 0.05 0.05 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs5 27 0.13 0.13 115 0.50 0.50 Cost to achieve6 23 0.11 0.11 - - - Deactivation costs 15 0.07 0.07 27 0.12 0.12 (Gain) on sale of assets (204 ) (0.99 ) (0.96 ) (202 ) (0.88 ) (0.87 ) Other and non-recurring charges7 25 0.12 0.12 (86 ) (0.37 ) (0.37 ) Impairments 15 0.07 0.07 - - - Mark to market (MtM) loss on economic hedges 283 1.37 1.33 1,933 8.40 8.37 Income Tax8 251 1.21 1.18 (182 ) (0.79 ) (0.79 ) Adjusted Income before income taxes 1,356 $ 6.55 $ 6.37 1,113 $ 4.84 $ 4.82 Adjusted income tax9 (239 ) (1.15 ) (1.12 ) (226 ) (0.98 ) (0.98 ) Adjusted Net Income before Preferred Stock dividends 1,117 $ 5.40 $ 5.24 887 $ 3.86 $ 3.84 Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock (51 ) (0.25 ) (0.24 ) (38 ) (0.17 ) (0.16 ) Adjusted Net Income10 $ 1,066 $ 5.15 $ 5.00 $ 849 $ 3.69 $ 3.68

1 Items may not sum due to rounding 2 Earnings per share amounts are based on weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic of 207 million and 230 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and on weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted of 213 million and 231 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively 3 Includes the potential dilutive impact of equity compensation of 1 million shares for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Per GAAP when there is a net loss, dilutive securities are not included in the diluted share count as they are anti-dilutive. As Adjusted Net Income is in an income position and not a loss position, this line item reflects the impact of the anti-dilutive securities as if they were dilutive 4 2024 stock-based compensation excludes $2 million reflected in cost to achieve and $1 million reflected in acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction; 2023 stock-based compensation excludes $23 million reflected in acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs 5 2024 includes stock-based compensation of $1 million; 2023 includes stock-based compensation of $23 million 6 2024 includes stock-based compensation of $2 million 7 2023 other and non-recurring includes $(96) million of property insurance proceeds 8 Represents GAAP income tax 9 Income tax calculated using Adjusted ETR on Adjusted Income before income taxes. Adjusted ETR includes impact of NRG's tax credits, consisting of incentive tax credit in connection with renewable projects as well as production tax credits for carbon recapture for pre-IRA periods. Other Adjustments are shown on pre-tax basis 10 Adjusted Net Income as shown here is 'Adjusted Net Income available for common stockholders'

Appendix Table A-7: Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG)

The following table summarizes the calculation of FCFbG, providing a reconciliation to Cash provided by operating activities and Adjusted Net Income:

Three Months Ended ($ in millions) 9/30/24 9/30/23 Adjusted Net Income $ 393 $ 360 Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock 17 17 Interest payments (in excess of)/less than expense 28 (36 ) Depreciation and amortization 352 359 Income tax payments less than expense 82 88 Gross capitalized contract costs1 (259 ) (265 ) Collateral / working capital / other assets and liabilities2 (582 ) 43 Cash provided by operating activities 31 566 Net receipts from settlement of acquired derivatives that include financing elements 10 14 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs3 28 20 GenOn pension 18 - Adjustment for change in collateral 740 (167 ) Nuclear decommissioning trust liability - (8 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1 (3 ) Adjusted cash provided by operating activities 828 422 Maintenance capital expenditures, net4 (55 ) (102 ) Environmental capital expenditures (7 ) (1 ) Cost of acquisition 49 36 Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ 815 $ 355

1 Gross capitalized contract costs represent the costs directly related and incremental to the origination of new contracts, modification of existing contracts or to the fulfillment of the related subscriber contracts; these costs include installed products, commissions, other compensation and cost of installation of new or upgraded customer contracts; these costs are amortized on a straight-line basis over the expected period of benefit to depreciation and amortization 2 Includes the cash impact of Net deferred revenue 3 Three months ended 9/30/24 includes $6 million Cost to achieve payments 4 Three months ended 9/30/23 includes W.A. Parish Unit 8 insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment of $52 million

Appendix Table A-8: Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG)

The following table summarizes the calculation of FCFbG, providing a reconciliation to Cash provided/(used) by operating activities and Adjusted Net Income:

Nine Months Ended ($ in millions) 9/30/24 9/30/23 Adjusted Net Income $ 1,066 $ 849 Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock 51 38 Interest payments less than expense 34 28 Depreciation and amortization 1,045 921 Income tax payments less than expense 127 186 Gross capitalized contract costs1 (698 ) (622 ) Collateral/working capital/other assets and liabilities2 (271 ) (1,862 ) Cash provided by/(used by) operating activities 1,354 (462 ) Net (payments)/receipts from settlement of acquired derivatives that include financing elements (2 ) 332 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs3 63 95 Astoria fees - 3 Proceeds from sale of land 9 - GenOn pension 18 - Encina site improvement - 7 Adjustment for change in collateral 80 1,188 Nuclear decommissioning trust liability - (13 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1 - Adjusted cash provided by operating activities 1,523 1,150 Maintenance capital expenditures, net4 (178 ) (256 ) Environmental capital expenditures (15 ) (1 ) Cost of acquisition 108 90 Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ 1,438 $ 983

1 Gross capitalized contract costs represent the costs directly related and incremental to the origination of new contracts, modification of existing contracts or to the fulfillment of the related subscriber contracts; these costs include installed products, commissions, other compensation and cost of installation of new or upgraded customer contracts; these costs are amortized on a straight-line basis over the expected period of benefit to depreciation and amortization 2 Includes the cash impact of Net deferred revenue 3 Nine months ended 9/30/24 includes $23 million Cost to achieve payments and excludes $3 million non-cash stock-based compensation; nine months ended 9/30/23 excludes $23 million non-cash stock-based compensation 4 Nine months ended 9/30/24 includes W.A. Parish Unit 8 insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment of $3 million; nine months ended 9/30/23 includes W.A. Parish Unit 8 and Limestone Unit 1 insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment of $173 million

Appendix Table A-9: Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Sources and Uses of Liquidity

The following table summarizes the sources and uses of liquidity for the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

($ in millions) Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Sources: Adjusted cash provided by operating activities $ 1,523 Change in availability under revolving credit facility and collective collateral facilities 1,052 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 875 Proceeds from sales of assets, net of cash disposed 495 Uses: Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases (960 ) Payments of dividends to preferred and common stockholders (322 ) Payments for share repurchase activity (316 ) Payments for debt extinguishment costs (258 ) Maintenance and environmental capital expenditures, net1 (192 ) Investments and integration capital expenditures (91 ) Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs (58 ) Payments for shares repurchased in lieu of tax withholdings (45 ) Payments for acquisitions of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired (33 ) Net purchases of emission allowances (16 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (13 ) Cash collateral paid in support of energy risk management activities (8 ) Other investing and financing (32 ) Change in Total Liquidity $ 1,601

1 Includes $3 million of W.A. Parish Unit 8 insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment

Appendix Table A-10: Guidance Reconciliations

The following table summarizes the 2024 Original and Raised Guidance calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS and provides a reconciliation from Net Income1:

2024 Original 2024 Raised 2025 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Guidance Guidance Guidance Net Income2 $750 - $1,000 $925 - $1,075 $1,025 - $1,225 Interest expense, net 640 640 635 Income tax3 345 395 390 - 440 Depreciation and amortization4 1,420 1,420 1,400 ARO expense 25 25 25 Stock-based compensation 100 100 100 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs 55 55 20 Other5 95 95 130 Adjusted EBITDA $3,430 - $3,680 $3,655 - $3,805 $3,725 - $3,975 Interest expense, net (640) (640) (635) Depreciation and amortization (1,420) (1,420) (1,400) Adjusted Income before income taxes $1,370 - $1,620 $1,595 - $1,745 $1,690 - $1,940 Adjusted income tax expense6 (263) (293) (293) - (343) Adjusted Net Income before Preferred Stock dividends $1,107 - $1,357 $1,302 - $1,452 $1,397 - 1,597 Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock (67) (67) (67) Adjusted Net Income7 $1,040 - $1,290 $1,235 - $1,385 $1,330 - $1,530 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 206 206 197 Adjusted EPS $5.00 - $6.30 $5.95 - $6.75 $6.75 - $7.75

1 Adjusted EBITDA recast to exclude all impacts of amortization of capitalized contract costs related to fulfillment, now reflected in depreciation and amortization 2 The Company does not guide to Net Income due to the impact of fair value adjustments related to derivatives in a given year. For purposes of guidance, fair value adjustments related to derivatives are assumed to be zero 3 Represents anticipated GAAP income tax 4 Depreciation and amortization recast to include impact of amortization of capitalized contract costs 5 Includes adjustments for sale of assets, adjustments to reflect NRG share of Adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates, deactivation costs, other non-recurring expenses, and does not include the adjustment for loss on debt extinguishment which was $260 million as of September 30, 2024 and does not include gain on sale of Airtron of $208 million 6 Income tax calculated using Adjusted ETR on Adjusted Income before income taxes. Adjusted ETR includes impact of NRG's tax credits, consisting of incentive tax credit in connection with renewable projects as well as production tax credits for carbon recapture for pre-IRA periods. Other Adjustments are shown on pre-tax basis 7 Adjusted Net Income as shown here is 'Adjusted Net Income available for common stockholders'; see appendix table A-11 for GAAP Reconciliation

Appendix Table A-11: 2024 and 2025 Guidance Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Reconciliations

The following table summarizes the 2024 Guidance calculations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS and provides a reconciliation from Net Income1:

2024 Original Guidance 2024 Raised Guidance ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2024 Earnings per Share, Basic2 Full Year 2024 Earnings per Share, Basic2 Net Income3 $750 - $1,000 N/A $925 - $1,075 N/A Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock (67) N/A (67) N/A Net Income Available for Common Stockholders $683 - $933 $3.25 - $4.55 $858 - $1,008 $4.10 - $4.90 Plus: Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock 67 0.33 67 0.33 ARO Expense 25 0.12 25 0.12 Stock-based compensation 100 0.49 100 0.49 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs 55 0.27 55 0.27 Other4 95 0.46 95 0.46 Income Tax5 345 1.67 395 1.92 Adjusted Income before income taxes $1,370 - $1,620 $6.60 - $7.90 $1,595 - $1,745 $7.70 - $8.50 Adjusted income tax6 (263) (1.28) (293) (1.42) Adjusted Net Income before Preferred Stock dividends $1,107 - $1,357 $5.35 - $6.65 $1,302 - $1,452 $6.30 - $7.10 Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock (67) (0.33) (67) (0.33) Adjusted Net Income7 $1,040 - $1,290 $5.00 - $6.30 $1,235 - $1,385 $5.95 - $6.75

1 Items may not sum due to rounding 2 Earnings per share amount is based on weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic of 206 million for 2024 original and 2024 raised guidance 3 The Company does not guide to Net Income due to the impact of fair value adjustments related to derivatives in a given year. For purposes of guidance, fair value adjustments related to derivatives are assumed to be zero 4 Includes adjustments for sale of assets, adjustments to reflect NRG share of Adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates, deactivation costs, other non-recurring expenses, and does not include the adjustment for loss on debt extinguishment which was $260 million as of September 30, 2024 and does not include gain on sale of Airtron of $208 million 5 Represents anticipated GAAP income tax 6 Income tax calculated using Adjusted ETR on Adjusted Income before income taxes. Adjusted ETR includes impact of NRG's tax credits, consisting of incentive tax credit in connection with renewable projects as well as production tax credits for carbon recapture for pre-IRA periods. Other Adjustments are shown on pre-tax basis 7 Adjusted Net Income as shown here is 'Adjusted Net Income available for common stockholders'

The following table summarizes the 2025 Guidance calculations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS and provides a reconciliation from Net Income1:

2025 Guidance ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2025 Earnings per Share, Basic2 Net Income3 $1,025 - $1,225 N/A Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock (67) N/A Net Income Available for Common Stockholders $958 - $1,158 $4.85 - $5.85 Plus: Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock 67 0.34 ARO Expense 25 0.13 Stock-based compensation 100 0.51 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs 20 0.10 Other4 130 0.66 Income Tax5 390 - 440 1.98 - 2.23 Adjusted Income before income taxes $1,690 - $1,940 $8.70 - $9.70 Adjusted income tax6 (293) - (343) (1.49) - (1.74) Adjusted Net Income before Preferred Stock dividends $1,397 - $1,597 $7.10 - $8.10 Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock (67) (0.34) Adjusted Net Income7 $1,330 - $1,530 $6.75 - $7.75

1 Items may not sum due to rounding 2 Earnings per share amount is based on weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic of 197 million for 2025 guidance 3 For purposes of guidance, fair value adjustments related to derivatives are assumed to be zero 4 Includes adjustments for sale of assets, adjustments to reflect NRG share of Adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates, deactivation costs and other non-recurring expenses 5 Represents anticipated GAAP income tax 6 Income tax calculated using Adjusted ETR on Adjusted Income before income taxes. Adjusted ETR includes impact of NRG's tax credits, consisting of incentive tax credit in connection with renewable projects as well as production tax credits for carbon recapture for pre-IRA periods. Other Adjustments are shown on pre-tax basis 7 Adjusted Net Income as shown here is 'Adjusted Net Income available for common stockholders'

Appendix Table A-12: 2024 and 2025 Guidance Reconciliations

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA providing reconciliation to Net Income, and the calculation of FCFbG providing a reconciliation to Cash provided by operating activities and Adjusted Net Income:

2024 Original 2024 Raised 2025 ($ in millions) Guidance Guidance Guidance Adjusted Net Income $1,040 - 1,290 $1,235 - 1,385 $1,330 - 1,530 Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A preferred stock 67 67 67 Interest payments less than expense 40 40 25 Depreciation and amortization 1,420 1,420 1,400 Income tax (excess of)/less than expense 103 133 168 - 218 Gross capitalized contract costs1 (830) (830) (895) Working capital/other assets and liabilities2 (15) (90) (10) Cash provided by operating activities3 1,825 - 2,075 1,975 - 2,125 2,085 - 2,335 Acquisition and other costs2 124 124 35 Adjusted cash provided by operating activities 1,949 - 2,199 2.099 - 2,249 2,120 - 2,370 Maintenance capital expenditures, net4 (240) - (260) (240) - (260) (240) - (260) Environmental capital expenditures (20) - (30) (20) - (30) (20) - (30) Cost of acquisition 145 145 130 Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $1,825 - 2,075 $1,975 - 2,125 $1,975 - 2,225

1 Gross capitalized contract costs represent the costs directly related and incremental to the origination of new contracts, modification of existing contracts or to the fulfillment of the related subscriber contracts; these costs include installed products, commissions, other compensation, and cost of installation of new or upgraded customer contracts; these costs are amortized on a straight-line basis over the expected period of benefit to depreciation and amortization 2 Working capital / other assets and liabilities include payments for Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs which is adjusted in Acquisition and other costs and Net deferred revenues 3 Excludes fair value adjustments related to derivatives and changes in collateral deposits in support of risk management activities 4 Includes W.A. Parish Unit 8 expected insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment

Appendix Table A-13: Actual Full Year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for Airtron

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation from Net Income:

($ in millions) Airtron (Unaudited) Net Income $ 29 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 28 EBITDA 57 Other costs 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NRG reports its financial results in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and supplements with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than NRG does, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure.

NRG uses the following non-GAAP measures to provide additional insight into financial performance:

Adjusted EBITDA : Defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, impact of asset retirement obligation expenses and contract amortization consisting of amortization of power and fuel contracts and amortization of emission allowances) with further adjustments for stock-based compensation, impairment losses, deactivation costs, gains or losses on sales, dispositions or retirements of assets, any mark-to-market gains or losses from forward position of economic hedges, gains or losses on the repurchase, modification or extinguishment of debt, restructuring costs, and other non-recurring items plus adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments or non-controlling interests. Adjusted EBITDA is intended to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and is widely used by investors for performance assessment.

: Defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, impact of asset retirement obligation expenses and contract amortization consisting of amortization of power and fuel contracts and amortization of emission allowances) with further adjustments for stock-based compensation, impairment losses, deactivation costs, gains or losses on sales, dispositions or retirements of assets, any mark-to-market gains or losses from forward position of economic hedges, gains or losses on the repurchase, modification or extinguishment of debt, restructuring costs, and other non-recurring items plus adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments or non-controlling interests. Adjusted EBITDA is intended to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and is widely used by investors for performance assessment. Adjusted Net Income : Defined as net income available to common shareholders excluding the impact of asset retirement obligation expenses, contract amortization consisting of amortization of power and fuel contracts and amortization of emission allowances, stock-based compensation, impairment losses, deactivation costs, gains or losses on sales, dispositions or retirements of assets, any mark-to-market gains or losses from forward position of economic hedges, gains or losses on the repurchase, modification or extinguishment of debt, the impact of restructuring and any extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items plus adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments and non-controlling interests.

: Defined as net income available to common shareholders excluding the impact of asset retirement obligation expenses, contract amortization consisting of amortization of power and fuel contracts and amortization of emission allowances, stock-based compensation, impairment losses, deactivation costs, gains or losses on sales, dispositions or retirements of assets, any mark-to-market gains or losses from forward position of economic hedges, gains or losses on the repurchase, modification or extinguishment of debt, the impact of restructuring and any extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items plus adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments and non-controlling interests. Adjusted Earnings per Share (EPS) : Defined as Adjusted Net Income, divided by the average basic common shares outstanding. The Company believes that using average basic common shares outstanding offers a more accurate view of recurring per-share earnings, as it better reflects the impact of the fully hedged convertible note callable in mid-2025.

: Defined as Adjusted Net Income, divided by the average basic common shares outstanding. The Company believes that using average basic common shares outstanding offers a more accurate view of recurring per-share earnings, as it better reflects the impact of the fully hedged convertible note callable in mid-2025. Adjusted Cash provided/(used) by operating activities : Defined as Cash provided/(used) by operating activities with the reclassification of net payments of derivative contracts acquired in business combinations from financing to operating cash flow, as well as the add back of merger, integration, related restructuring costs, adjustment for change in collateral, and the impact of extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items.

: Defined as Cash provided/(used) by operating activities with the reclassification of net payments of derivative contracts acquired in business combinations from financing to operating cash flow, as well as the add back of merger, integration, related restructuring costs, adjustment for change in collateral, and the impact of extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items. Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments: Defined as Adjusted Cash provided/(used) by operating activities less maintenance and environmental capital expenditures, net of funding and insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment, and adjustments to exclude cost of acquisition related to growth.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and other users of NRG's financial statements in evaluating the Company's operating performance and growth, as well as the impact of the Company's capital allocation program. They provide an additional tool to compare business performance across periods and adjust for items that management does not consider indicative of NRG's future operating performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assist in comparing financial performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to readily view operating trends, as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations, and for evaluating actual results against such expectations, and in communications with NRG's Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts and investors concerning its financial performance.

