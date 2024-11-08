NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) ("Ubiquiti" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2024.

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Summary

Revenues of $550.3 million

GAAP diluted EPS of $2.12

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.14

Additional Financial Highlight

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.60 per share cash dividend payable on November 25, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2024.

Financial Highlights ($, in millions, except per share data) Income statement highlights F1Q25 F4Q24 F1Q24 Revenues 550.3 507.5 463.1 Enterprise Technology 470.2 431.7 380.1 Service Provider Technology 80.2 75.7 83.0 Gross profit 231.6 204.1 183.9 Gross Profit (%) 42.1% 40.2% 39.7% Total Operating Expenses 62.4 65.8 55.6 Income from Operations 169.2 138.4 128.3 GAAP Net Income 128.0 103.8 87.8 GAAP EPS (diluted) 2.12 1.72 1.45 Non-GAAP Net Income 129.3 105.1 88.9 Non-GAAP EPS (diluted) 2.14 1.74 1.47

Ubiquiti Inc. Revenues by Product Type (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Enterprise Technology $ 470,184 $ 380,095 Service Provider Technology 80,160 82,983 Total revenues $ 550,344 $ 463,078

Ubiquiti Inc. Revenues by Geographical Area (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 North America $ 271,247 $ 224,785 Europe, the Middle East and Africa 204,888 172,394 Asia Pacific 40,938 36,086 South America 33,271 29,813 Total revenues $ 550,344 $ 463,078

Income Statement Items

Revenues

Revenues for the first quarter fiscal 2025 were $550.3 million, representing an increase from the prior quarter of 8.5% and an increase from the comparable prior year period of 18.8%.

The increase in revenues compared to the prior quarter was driven by an increase in revenue from both our Enterprise Technology platform and Service Provider Technology platform. The increase in revenues as compared to the comparable prior year period was driven by an increase in revenue from our Enterprise Technology platform, offset in part by decrease in revenue from our Service Provider Technology platform.

Gross Margins

During the first quarter fiscal 2025, GAAP gross profit was $231.6 million. GAAP gross margin of 42.1% increased by 1.9% as compared to the prior quarter GAAP gross margin of 40.2% and increased by 2.4% as compared to the comparable prior year period GAAP gross margin of 39.7%.

The increase in gross profit margin as compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by favorable product mix, lower excess and obsolete inventory charges, offset in part by higher warehouse related expenses and shipping costs. The increase in gross profit margin as compared to the comparable prior year period was primarily driven by favorable product mix and lower tariffs, offset in part by higher shipping costs, warehouse related expenses and incremental excess and obsolete inventory charges.

Research and Development

During the first quarter fiscal 2025, research and development ("R&D") expenses were $38.0 million. This reflects a decrease as compared to the R&D expenses of $44.1 million in the prior quarter and an increase as compared to the R&D expenses of $36.3 million in the comparable prior year period.

The decrease in R&D expenses as compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by lower prototype-related expenses. The increase in R&D expenses as compared to the comparable prior year period were primarily driven by higher employee-related expenses, depreciation and software costs, offset in part by lower prototype-related expenses.

Sales, General and Administrative

The Company's sales, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the first quarter fiscal 2025 were $24.4 million. This reflects an increase as compared to the SG&A expenses of $21.7 million in the prior quarter and an increase compared to the SG&A expenses of $19.3 million in the comparable prior year period.

The increase in SG&A costs as compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to higher marketing expenses, professional fees and higher fees associated with webstore credit card processing. The increase in SG&A as compared to the comparable prior year period was primarily due to higher fees associated with webstore credit card processing, professional fees and marketing expenses.

Interest Expense and Other, net

During the first quarter fiscal 2025, interest expense and other, net ("I&O") expenses were $10.6 million. This reflects a decrease as compared to the I&O expenses in both the prior quarter and comparable prior year period of $16.8 million and $21.2 million, respectively.

The decrease in I&O expenses as compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to lower interest expense driven by a decrease in borrowings and lower interest rates and foreign exchange gains. The decrease in I&O expenses as compared to the comparable prior year period was primarily due to lower interest expense driven by a decrease in borrowings and lower interest rates and foreign exchange gains.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

During the first quarter fiscal 2025, GAAP net income was $128.0 million and non-GAAP net income was $129.3 million. This reflects an increase in GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income from the comparable prior year period by 45.9% and 45.4%, respectively, primarily driven by higher revenues and gross profit. First quarter fiscal 2025 GAAP earnings per diluted share was $2.12 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $2.14. This reflects an increase in GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from the comparable prior year period of 46.2% and 45.6%, respectively.

About Ubiquiti Inc.

Ubiquiti Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale - creating networking infrastructure in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Our professional networking products are powered by our UISP and UniFi software platforms to provide high-capacity distributed Internet access and unified information technology management, respectively.

Ubiquiti and the U logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ubiquiti and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. For more information, please visit www.ui.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical fact including words such as "look", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "consider" and "plan" and statements in the future tense are forward looking statements. The statements in this press release that could be deemed forward-looking statements include the statement regarding our intention to pay quarterly cash dividends, any statements or assumptions underlying the foregoing, and any statement regarding future events and the future financial performance of Ubiquiti Inc. that involves risks or uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially or cause a material adverse impact on our results. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of public health problems, such as COVID-19, and U.S. tariffs on results; fluctuations in our operating results; varying demand for our products due to the financial and operating condition of our distributors and their customers, and our distributors' inventory management practices; political and economic conditions and volatility affecting the stability of business environments, economic growth, currency values, commodity prices and other factors that may influence the ultimate demand for our products in particular geographies or globally; impact of counterfeiting and our ability to contain such impact; our reliance on a limited number of distributors; inability of our contract manufacturers and suppliers to meet our demand; our dependence on chipset suppliers for chipsets without a short-term alternative; as we move into new markets competition from certain of our current or potential competitors who may be more established in such markets; our ability to keep pace with technological and market developments; success and timing of new product introductions by us and the performance of our products generally; our ability to effectively manage the significant increase in our transactional sales volumes; we may become subject to warranty claims, product liability and product recalls; that a substantial majority of our sales are into countries outside the United States and we are subject to numerous U.S. export control and economic sanctions laws; costs related to responding to government inquiries related to regulatory compliance; our reliance on certain key members of our management team, including our founder and chief executive officer, Robert J. Pera; adverse tax-related matters such as tax audits, changes in our effective tax rate or new tax legislative proposals; whether the final determination of our income tax liability may be materially different from our income tax provisions; the impact of any intellectual property litigation and claims for indemnification; litigation related to U.S. securities laws; and social, economic and political conditions in the United States and abroad, including the impact of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the tension between China and Taiwan. We discuss these risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024, and subsequent filings filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained by contacting the Ubiquiti Inc. Investor Relations Department, by email at IR@ui.com or by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Ubiquiti Inc. website, https://ir.ui.com/.

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date made. Except as required by law, Ubiquiti Inc. undertakes no obligation to update information contained herein. You should review our SEC filings carefully and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Ubiquiti Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 550,344 $ 463,078 Cost of revenues 318,726 279,203 Gross profit 231,618 183,875 Operating expenses: Research and development 37,997 36,283 Sales, general and administrative 24,415 19,290 Total operating expenses 62,412 55,573 Income from operations 169,206 128,302 Interest expense and other, net 10,578 21,224 Income before income taxes 158,628 107,078 Provision for income taxes 30,640 19,328 Net income $ 127,988 $ 87,750 Net income per share of common stock: Basic $ 2.12 $ 1.45 Diluted $ 2.12 $ 1.45 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share of common stock: Basic 60,469 60,447 Diluted 60,494 60,451

Ubiquiti Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September

30, 2024 June 30,

2024 September

30, 2023 Net Income $ 127,988 $ 103,804 $ 87,750 Share-based compensation: Cost of revenues 54 45 33 Research and development 1,237 1,264 1,135 Sales, general and administrative 405 378 332 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (416 ) (441 ) (359 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 129,268 $ 105,050 $ 88,891 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.14 $ 1.74 $ 1.47 Shares outstanding (Diluted) 60,494 60,466 60,451 Weighted-average shares used in Non-GAAP diluted EPS 60,494 60,466 60,451

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we use non-GAAP measures of net income and earnings per diluted share that are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses and gains such as share-based compensation expense and the tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments.

Reconciliations of the adjustments to GAAP results for the periods presented are provided above. In addition, an explanation of the ways in which management uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its business, the substance behind management's decision to use this non-GAAP financial information, material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial information, the manner in which management compensates for those limitations, and the substantive reasons management believes that this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to investors is included under the paragraphs below.

Usefulness of Non-GAAP Financial Information to Investors

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share provides important supplemental information regarding non-cash expenses, significant items that we believe are important to understanding our financial, and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are among the primary indicators used by management as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods and by management and our board of directors to determine whether our operating performance has met specified targets and thresholds. Management uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share when evaluating operating performance because it believes that the exclusion of the items described below, for which the amounts or timing may vary significantly depending upon the Company's activities and other factors, facilitates comparability of the Company's operating performance from period to period. We have chosen to provide this information to investors so they can analyze our operating results in the same way that management does and use this information in their assessment of our business and the valuation of our Company.

About our Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share

We compute non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share by adjusting GAAP net income and GAAP earnings per diluted share to remove the impact of certain adjustments and the tax effect of those adjustments. Items excluded from net income are:

Share-based compensation expense

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, applying the principles of ASC 740

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and may be materially different from other non-GAAP measures, including similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or earnings per diluted share prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results.

For more information on the non-GAAP adjustments, please see the table captioned " Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to non-GAAP Net Income" included in this press release.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Ubiquiti Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@ui.com

Ph.1-646-780-7958