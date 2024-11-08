Also Received Top Honors for Best Private Bank in North America for Entrepreneurs and Ultra High Net Worth Clients

Northern Trust, a leading provider of wealth management services, has taken top honors in three categories from Professional Wealth Management and The Banker magazines, publications of the Financial Times Group:

"Best Private Bank in the U.S."

"Best Private Bank in North America for Entrepreneurs"

"Best Private Bank in North America for Ultra High Net Worth Clients"

Northern Trust is now a 13-time winner of "Best Private Bank in the U.S." which is part of the Global Private Banking Awards created in 2009 to recognize excellence in the wealth management industry by firms worldwide. More than 300 submissions were entered by 120 banks from 55 countries.

Professional Wealth Management Editor-in-Chief Yuri Bender said Northern Trust's ability to collect, analyze and incorporate data into investment and business decisions was particularly important to the panel of judges.

"Leading private banks are beginning to realise that gaining a deep understanding of cultural, business and spending behaviours of their family clients and entrepreneurs is key to improving their relationships," Bender said. "Northern Trust is at the centre of this innovation."

Northern Trust Wealth Management President Jason Tyler said the recognition reflects Northern Trust's storied history of serving the most affluent individuals and families in the world, with more than $440 billion in assets under management, deep expertise and a team-based, client-centric culture.

"To effectively serve a diverse clientele including established wealth holders, emerging businesses and the next generation our offerings must be finely tuned to ensure clients are optimizing their wealth management, banking, planning and other needs over time," Tyler said. "We are dedicated to bringing each client the best of Northern Trust and delivering best-in-class service, and we are proud that, year after year, we continue to excel in that realm."

Northern Trust's comprehensive suite of services for entrepreneurs and family businesses was among the highlights. Northern Trust's specialized teams have worked with thousands of business owner clients to develop tailored plans at the intersection of business and personal wealth, including succession planning, navigating sales or other transitions, and commercial banking.

"Our team is committed to serving entrepreneurs at every stage," Tyler added. "We help clients who are laser-focused on growing their businesses and maximizing their value, but we also strongly promote the importance of early estate planning, focusing on legacies and finding creative ways to set up the next generation for success."

In addition to the top honors, Northern Trust was named Highly Commendable in the category of "Best Private Bank in North America for Family Offices." Northern Trust's Global Family and Private Investment Offices (GFO) works with more than 500 ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their family offices around the world, combining its institutional-strength technology, investment capabilities and global asset servicing platform with its heritage of serving as a fiduciary and trusted advisor.

Northern Trust accepted the awards at an event in London on November 7.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise, with over $440 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$17.4 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

