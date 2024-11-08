WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) ("Global" or the "Partnership") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
CEO Commentary
"Global's solid financial and operational performance in the third quarter highlights the continued growth and diversification of our retail, terminal, and wholesale liquid energy portfolio," said Eric Slifka, the Partnership's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered year-over-year gains across our key financial metrics, demonstrating the effectiveness of our strategy to acquire, invest in and optimize assets that drive operating returns.
"We continue to integrate the 29 new terminals acquired over the past 11 months, adding business and growing volumes," Slifka said. "In our Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment, our retail assets are exceeding expectations. In our Wholesale and Commercial segments, supply market dynamics enabled us to capitalize on favorable conditions in the quarter. Our integrated business model provides the potential to enhance our market leadership and long-term growth.
"On November 1, we acquired the ExxonMobil terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island. This transaction complements our existing terminal network with the addition of 959,730 barrels of storage and deep-water dock access," Slifka concluded.
Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
Net income was $45.9 million, or $1.17 per diluted common limited partner unit, for the third quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $26.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the same period of 2023.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $119.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $76.7 million in the same period of 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA was $114.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 versus $77.7 million in the same period of 2023.
Distributable cash flow (DCF) was $71.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $42.2 million in the same period of 2023.
Adjusted DCF was $71.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $43.3 million in the same period of 2023.
Gross profit was $286.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $228.5 million in the same period of 2023.
Combined product margin, which is gross profit adjusted for depreciation allocated to cost of sales, was $318.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $252.1 million in the same period of 2023.
Combined product margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, DCF and adjusted DCF are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are explained in greater detail below under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Please refer to Financial Reconciliations included in this news release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023.
Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) segment product margin was $237.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $206.5 million in the same period of 2023. Product margin from gasoline distribution increased to $164.1 million from $132.0 million in the year-earlier period, primarily reflecting higher fuel margins (cents per gallon). Product margin from station operations decreased to $73.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 from $74.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.
Wholesale segment product margin was $71.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $37.2 million in the same period of 2023. Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks product margin increased to $43.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 from $20.4 million in the same period of 2023, driven primarily by the acquisition of liquid energy terminals from Motiva Enterprises LLC in December 2023 and by more favorable market conditions. Product margin from distillates and other oils was $28.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $16.8 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to more favorable market conditions in residual oil and distillates.
Commercial segment product margin was $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $8.4 million in the same period of 2023 primarily due to more favorable market conditions in bunkering.
Total sales were $4.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $4.2 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in volume sold, partially offset by a decrease in prices. Wholesale segment sales were $2.7 billion in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $2.3 billion in the same period of 2023. GDSO segment sales were $1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $1.6 billion in the same period of 2023. Commercial segment sales were $277.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $273.8 million in the same period of 2023.
Total volume was 1.7 billion gallons in the third quarter of 2024 compared with 1.4 billion gallons in the same period of 2023. Wholesale segment volume was 1.2 billion gallons in the third quarter of 2024 compared with 829.7 million gallons in the same period of 2023. GDSO volume was 412.7 million gallons in the third quarter of 2024 compared with 426.8 million gallons in the same period of 2023. Commercial segment volume was 122.6 million gallons in the third quarter of 2024 compared with 108.4 million gallons in the same period of 2023.
Recent Developments
- Global acquired a 730-acre liquid energy terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island from the ExxonMobil Oil Corporation. The terminal features 10 product tanks with a total shell capacity of 959,730 barrels, serving as a strategic hub for storing a variety of products, including gasoline, additives, distillates, and renewable fuels.
- Global announced a cash distribution of $0.7300 per unit ($2.92 per unit on an annualized basis) on all of its outstanding common units from July 1, 2024 through September 30, 2024. The distribution will be paid on November 14, 2024 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2024.
About Global Partners LP
Building on a legacy that began more than 90 years ago, Global Partners has evolved into a Fortune 500 company and industry-leading integrated owner, supplier, and operator of liquid energy terminals, fueling locations, and guest-focused retail experiences. Global operates or maintains dedicated storage at 54 liquid energy terminals-with connectivity to strategic rail, pipeline, and marine assets-spanning from Maine to Florida and into the U.S. Gulf States. Through this extensive network, the company distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. In addition, Global owns, operates and/or supplies more than 1,700 retail locations across the Northeast states, the Mid-Atlantic, and Texas, providing the fuels people need to keep them on the go at their unique guest-focused convenience destinations. Recognized as one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, Global Partners is embracing progress and diversifying to meet the needs of the energy transition.
Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GLP." For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Product Margin
Global Partners views product margin as an important performance measure of the core profitability of its operations. The Partnership reviews product margin monthly for consistency and trend analysis. Global Partners defines product margin as product sales minus product costs. Product sales primarily include sales of unbranded and branded gasoline, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels and crude oil, as well as convenience store and prepared food sales, gasoline station rental income and revenue generated from logistics activities when the Partnership engages in the storage, transloading and shipment of products owned by others. Product costs include the cost of acquiring products and all associated costs including shipping and handling costs to bring such products to the point of sale as well as product costs related to convenience store items and costs associated with logistics activities. The Partnership also looks at product margin on a per unit basis (product margin divided by volume). Product margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management and external users of the Partnership's consolidated financial statements to assess its business. Product margin should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, product margin may not be comparable to product margin or a similarly titled measure of other companies.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures used as supplemental financial measures by management and may be used by external users of Global Partners' consolidated financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess the Partnership's:
- compliance with certain financial covenants included in its debt agreements;
- financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;
- ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on its indebtedness and to make distributions to its partners;
- operating performance and return on invested capital as compared to those of other companies in the wholesale, marketing, storing and distribution of refined petroleum products, gasoline blendstocks, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane, and in the gasoline stations and convenience stores business, without regard to financing methods and capital structure; and
- viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.
Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA further adjusted for gains or losses on the sale and disposition of assets, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges and Global's proportionate share of EBITDA related to its joint ventures, which are accounted for using the equity method. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary among other companies. Therefore, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Distributable Cash Flow and Adjusted Distributable Cash Flow
Distributable cash flow is an important non-GAAP financial measure for the Partnership's limited partners since it serves as an indicator of Global's success in providing a cash return on their investment. Distributable cash flow as defined by the Partnership's partnership agreement (the "partnership agreement") is net income plus depreciation and amortization minus maintenance capital expenditures, as well as adjustments to eliminate items approved by the audit committee of the board of directors of the Partnership's general partner that are extraordinary or non-recurring in nature and that would otherwise increase distributable cash flow.
Distributable cash flow as used in the partnership agreement also determines Global's ability to make cash distributions on its incentive distribution rights. The investment community also uses a distributable cash flow metric similar to the metric used in the partnership agreement with respect to publicly traded partnerships to indicate whether or not such partnerships have generated sufficient earnings on a current or historical level that can sustain distributions on preferred or common units or support an increase in quarterly cash distributions on common units. The partnership agreement does not permit adjustments for certain non-cash items, such as net losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges.
Adjusted distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure intended to provide management and investors with an enhanced perspective of the Partnership's financial performance. Adjusted distributable cash flow is distributable cash flow (as defined in the partnership agreement) further adjusted for Global's proportionate share of distributable cash flow related to its joint ventures, which are accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted distributable cash flow is not used in the partnership agreement to determine the Partnership's ability to make cash distributions and may be higher or lower than distributable cash flow as calculated under the partnership agreement.
Distributable cash flow and adjusted distributable cash flow should not be considered as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Partnership's distributable cash flow and adjusted distributable cash flow may not be comparable to distributable cash flow or similarly titled measures of other companies.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Global's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Partnership. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Partnership will be those that it anticipates. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Partnership's control) including, without limitation, uncertainty around the timing of an economic recovery in the United States which will impact the demand for the products we sell and the services that we provide, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Partnership's historical experience and present expectations or projections. We believe these assumptions are reasonable given currently available information. Our assumptions and future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks, uncertainties and factors, which are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Partnership's projected results, please see Global's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Global undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(In thousands, except per unit data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Sales
|$
4,422,238
|$
4,221,045
|$
12,977,328
|$
12,083,062
|Cost of sales
4,136,189
3,992,525
12,188,260
11,389,819
|Gross profit
286,049
228,520
789,068
693,243
|Costs and operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
70,495
63,479
212,646
192,431
|Operating expenses
137,126
115,944
387,235
334,676
|Amortization expense
2,288
2,017
6,146
6,119
|Net gain on sale and disposition of assets
(7,805
)
(897
)
(10,609
)
(2,141
)
|Long-lived asset impairment
492
-
492
-
|Total costs and operating expenses
202,596
180,543
595,910
531,085
|Operating income
83,453
47,977
193,158
162,158
|Other (loss) income and (expense):
|(Loss) income from equity method investments
(147
)
1,180
(1,872
)
2,384
|Interest expense
(35,129
)
(21,089
)
(100,356
)
(64,963
)
|Income before income tax expense
48,177
28,068
90,930
99,579
|Income tax expense
(2,255
)
(1,260
)
(4,461
)
(2,351
)
|Net income
45,922
26,808
86,469
97,228
|Less: General partner's interest in net income, including
|incentive distribution rights
4,118
2,560
11,056
6,681
|Less: Preferred limited partner interest in net income
1,781
3,712
7,794
10,638
|Less: Redemption of Series A preferred limited partner units
-
-
2,634
-
|Net income attributable to common limited partners
|$
40,023
|$
20,536
|$
64,985
|$
79,909
|Basic net income per common limited partner unit (1)
|$
1.18
|$
0.60
|$
1.92
|$
2.35
|Diluted net income per common limited partner unit (1)
|$
1.17
|$
0.60
|$
1.90
|$
2.35
|Basic weighted average common limited partner units outstanding
33,781
33,983
33,884
33,985
|Diluted weighted average common limited partner units outstanding
34,193
34,063
34,255
34,026
|(1) Under the Partnership's partnership agreement, for any quarterly period, the incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") participate in net income only to the extent of the amount of cash distributions actually declared, thereby excluding the IDRs from participating in the Partnership's undistributed net income or losses. Accordingly, the Partnership's undistributed net income or losses is assumed to be allocated to the common unitholders and to the General Partner's general partner interest. Net income attributable to common limited partners is divided by the weighted average common units outstanding in computing the net income per limited partner unit.
|GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
2024
2023
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
20,567
|$
19,642
|Accounts receivable, net
471,898
551,764
|Accounts receivable - affiliates
6,107
8,142
|Inventories
499,472
397,314
|Brokerage margin deposits
18,482
12,779
|Derivative assets
25,364
17,656
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
83,027
90,531
|Total current assets
1,124,917
1,097,828
|Property and equipment, net
1,661,397
1,513,545
|Right of use assets, net
306,191
252,849
|Intangible assets, net
19,372
20,718
|Goodwill
422,342
429,215
|Equity method investments
89,283
94,354
|Other assets
41,613
37,502
|Total assets
|$
3,665,115
|$
3,446,011
|Liabilities and partners' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
454,478
|$
648,717
|Working capital revolving credit facility - current portion
219,200
16,800
|Lease liability - current portion
49,704
59,944
|Environmental liabilities - current portion
5,493
5,057
|Trustee taxes payable
69,522
67,398
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
182,486
179,887
|Derivative liabilities
2,392
4,987
|Total current liabilities
983,275
982,790
|Working capital revolving credit facility - less current portion
-
-
|Revolving credit facility
177,000
380,000
|Senior notes
1,186,025
742,720
|Lease liability - less current portion
262,754
200,195
|Environmental liabilities - less current portion
72,510
71,092
|Financing obligations
135,569
138,485
|Deferred tax liabilities
64,156
68,909
|Other long-term liabilities
60,504
61,160
|Total liabilities
2,941,793
2,645,351
|Partners' equity
723,322
800,660
|Total liabilities and partners' equity
|$
3,665,115
|$
3,446,011
|GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
|FINANCIAL RECONCILIATIONS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Reconciliation of gross profit to product margin:
|Wholesale segment:
|Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks
|$
43,024
|$
20,390
|$
143,197
|$
79,799
|Distillates and other oils
28,118
16,780
69,230
70,226
|Total
71,142
37,170
212,427
150,025
|Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment:
|Gasoline distribution
164,122
132,000
433,065
380,699
|Station operations
73,590
74,530
213,831
208,456
|Total
237,712
206,530
646,896
589,155
|Commercial segment
9,509
8,426
22,699
23,310
|Combined product margin
318,363
252,126
882,022
762,490
|Depreciation allocated to cost of sales
(32,314
)
(23,606
)
(92,954
)
(69,247
)
|Gross profit
|$
286,049
|$
228,520
|$
789,068
|$
693,243
|Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:
|Net income
|$
45,922
|$
26,808
|$
86,469
|$
97,228
|Depreciation and amortization
35,753
27,507
103,505
80,952
|Interest expense
35,129
21,089
100,356
64,963
|Income tax expense
2,255
1,260
4,461
2,351
|EBITDA
119,059
76,664
294,791
245,494
|Net gain on sale and disposition of assets
(7,805
)
(897
)
(10,609
)
(2,141
)
|Long-lived asset impairment
492
-
492
-
|Loss (income) from equity method investments (1)
147
(1,180
)
1,872
(2,384
)
|EBITDA related to equity method investments (1)
2,063
3,145
4,532
3,160
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
113,956
|$
77,732
|$
291,078
|$
244,129
|Reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
122,709
|$
97,088
|$
(35,647
)
|$
343,025
|Net changes in operating assets and liabilities and certain non-cash items
(41,034
)
(42,773
)
225,621
(164,845
)
|Interest expense
35,129
21,089
100,356
64,963
|Income tax expense
2,255
1,260
4,461
2,351
|EBITDA
119,059
76,664
294,791
245,494
|Net gain on sale and disposition of assets
(7,805
)
(897
)
(10,609
)
(2,141
)
|Long-lived asset impairment
492
-
492
-
|Loss (income) from equity method investments (1)
147
(1,180
)
1,872
(2,384
)
|EBITDA related to equity method investments (1)
2,063
3,145
4,532
3,160
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
113,956
|$
77,732
|$
291,078
|$
244,129
|Reconciliation of net income to distributable cash flow and adjusted distributable cash flow:
|Net income
|$
45,922
|$
26,808
|$
86,469
|$
97,228
|Depreciation and amortization
35,753
27,507
103,505
80,952
|Amortization of deferred financing fees
1,872
1,423
5,576
4,134
|Amortization of routine bank refinancing fees
(1,193
)
(1,214
)
(3,580
)
(3,507
)
|Maintenance capital expenditures
(11,221
)
(12,295
)
(31,904
)
(35,450
)
|Distributable cash flow (2)(3)
71,133
42,229
160,066
143,357
|Loss (income) from equity method investments (1)
147
(1,180
)
1,872
(2,384
)
|Distributable cash flow from equity method investments (1)
359
2,213
(111
)
1,941
|Adjusted distributable cash flow
71,639
43,262
161,827
142,914
|Distributions to preferred unitholders (4)
(1,781
)
(3,712
)
(7,794
)
(10,638
)
|Adjusted distributable cash flow after distributions to preferred unitholders
|$
69,858
|$
39,550
|$
154,033
|$
132,276
|Reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to distributable cash flow and
|adjusted distributable cash flow:
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
122,709
|$
97,088
|$
(35,647
)
|$
343,025
|Net changes in operating assets and liabilities and certain non-cash items
(41,034
)
(42,773
)
225,621
(164,845
)
|Amortization of deferred financing fees
1,872
1,423
5,576
4,134
|Amortization of routine bank refinancing fees
(1,193
)
(1,214
)
(3,580
)
(3,507
)
|Maintenance capital expenditures
(11,221
)
(12,295
)
(31,904
)
(35,450
)
|Distributable cash flow (2)(3)
71,133
42,229
160,066
143,357
|Loss (income) from equity method investments (1)
147
(1,180
)
1,872
(2,384
)
|Distributable cash flow from equity method investments (1)
359
2,213
(111
)
1,941
|Adjusted distributable cash flow
71,639
43,262
161,827
142,914
|Distributions to preferred unitholders (4)
(1,781
)
(3,712
)
(7,794
)
(10,638
)
|Adjusted distributable cash flow after distributions to preferred unitholders
|$
69,858
|$
39,550
|$
154,033
|$
132,276
|(1) Represents the Partnership's proportionate share of (loss) income, EBITDA and distributable cash flow, as applicable, related to the Partnership's interests in its equity method investments.
|(2) As defined by the Partnership's partnership agreement, distributable cash flow is not adjusted for certain non-cash items, such as net losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges.
|(3) Distributable cash flow includes a net gain on sale and disposition of assets and long-lived asset impairment of $7.3 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $10.1 million and $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Distributable cash flow also includes (loss) income from equity method investments of ($0.1 million) and $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and ($1.9 million) and $2.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
|(4) Distributions to preferred unitholders represent the distributions payable to the Series A preferred unitholders and the Series B preferred unitholders earned during the period. Distributions on the Series A preferred units and the Series B preferred units are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears on February 15, May 15, August 15 and November 15 of each year. On April 15, 2024, all of the Partnership's Series A preferred units were redeemed and are no longer outstanding.
