Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A2JPKD | ISIN: US47632P1012
NASDAQ
08.11.24
15:30 Uhr
3,010 US-Dollar
+0,060
+2,03 %
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2024 14:14 Uhr
74 Leser
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, announced today that its board of directors approved the payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on or about November 29, 2024 to the stockholders of record as of November 22, 2024.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

# # #

Contact:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jlin@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
