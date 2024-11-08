Ballpoint Marketing®: Ballpoint Marketing - Leader in Handwritten Mail - Acquires a Friendly Competitor: Robot Ink Marketing

Ballpoint Marketing, a leader in handwritten direct mail for the real estate and home services industry, has just acquired a friendly competitor, Robot Ink Marketing

Ballpoint Marketing, a leader in handwritten direct mail for the real estate and home services industry, has just acquired a friendly competitor, Robot Ink Marketing - another handwritten direct mail company for real estate investors. Robot Ink Marketing will continue to operate under its brand, now "Powered by Ballpoint Marketing," while keeping its familiar website and trusted products, printed.

Co-founded in 2019 by brothers and business partners Ryan and Justin Dossey, Ballpoint Marketing has become a recognized leader in direct mail for real estate investors-printing over 500,000 pieces of mail per month and servicing 400 repeat customers per month. Since its inception, its core value has been to continually improve results, service, and quality for customers at an affordable price. Robot Ink Marketing, founded by John Klingelhoets (a tech whiz, direct mail pro, and real estate investor) in 2021, shares similar core values.

With this new acquisition, BPM aims to improve processes to decrease fulfillment time, create faster and smoother customer communication, and create new relationships within the market.

This acquisition allows Ballpoint Marketing to not only expand its market position but also add new tech innovations and tech improvements by adding John Klingelhoets (a technology expert) to its team. With this addition, Ballpoint aims to streamline the ordering process, decrease fulfillment time, and create faster but smoother customer communication. For Robot Ink customers, this means access to more direct mail options and faster turnaround times, thanks to Ballpoint Marketing's high-capacity production facility.

Here's a quick overview of what Ballpoint Marketing delivers:

Real pen-inked marketing material

High-impact direct mail

Innovative Designs

Here's a look at Robot Ink's Classic Mailer:

In the months to come, Robot Ink clients can expect not only to keep ordering the classic mailer they love but also a seamless transition into Ballpoint Marketing's robust fulfillment process and dedicated support team. With the help of Robot Ink, Ballpoint expects to see new technology that'll streamline the ordering process, along with many other improvements, for current and future customers!

