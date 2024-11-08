Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Modular Medical, Inc.: Registration Is Now Open For Tribe Public's Webinar Event "Tailoring GLP-1 Weight Loss Treatments: Innovative Approaches To Personalized Dosing" Featuring Modular Medical CEO On Monday, November 11, 2024

  • Meet with Modular Medical CEO, Jeb Besser

  • Obesity is linked to 30% to 53% of new diabetes cases in the U.S. every year, per research in the Journal of the American Heart Association

  • About half of all patients prescribed a GLP-1 drug for weight loss discontinued after the first 12 weeks, with approximately 30% discontinuing in the first four weeks

  • Discover Modular Medical's Recently Announced Results from a Successful GLP-1 Proof of Concept Study

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), a development-stage, insulin delivery technology company seeking to launch the next generation of user-friendly and affordable insulin pump technology, today announced that Jeb Besser, CEO, will present at Tribe Public's Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event titled "Tailoring GLP-1 Weight Loss Treatments: Innovative Approaches To Personalized Dosing." The event is scheduled to begin at 8:00am pacific/11:00am eastern on Monday, November 11, 2024. To register to join the complimentary event, please visit the Tribe Public LLC at MODDNOV1124.TribePublic.com

Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for the CEO to Tribe Public at research@tribepublic.com or share their questions via the ZOOM chat feature during the event. Tribe Public's Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay all questions to management.

About Modular Medical
Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a medical device company that will launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the Company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and clinical efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. The Company's mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes, taking it beyond "superusers" and providing diabetes care for the rest of us.

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding MODD, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

ABOUT TRIBE PUBLIC LLC
Tribe Public LLC is a San Francisco, CA based organization that hosts complimentary worldwide webinar & meeting events in the U.S. Tribe's complimentary events focus on issues that the Tribe members care about with an emphasis on hosting management teams from publicly traded companies from all sectors & financial organizations that are seeking to increase awareness of their products, progress and plans. Tribe members primarily include Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Accredited Investors, Sell Side Analysts, and members of media. Tribe Members are encouraged to express their interest in speakers they care about and want to learn from at the Tribe Public website via the Tribe's FREE "Wish List" process. Visit Tribe Public's Website to learn more: http://www.tribepublic.com/

CONTACT:

Jeb Besser
Chief Executive Officer
Modular Medical, Inc.
+1 (617) 399-1741
IR@modular-medical.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
