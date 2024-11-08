Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2024) - Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR), ("Torrent") is pleased to announce the appointment of Carl Sheppard as President and Chief Operating Officer ("COO").

As President and COO, Mr. Sheppard will lead Torrent's long-term, high-level strategy for business development, collaborating closely with Torrent's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Wade Dawe to oversee operations and seek out new investment opportunities. Mr. Sheppard will also focus on expanding Torrent's strategic business consulting services, fostering joint ventures, and identifying alliances and partnerships that align with Torrent's growth objectives.

A key part of Mr. Sheppard's role will be to support the expansion of Argentia Capital Inc. ("ACI"), where he serves as Interim CEO. ACI, a joint venture between Torrent and the Port of Argentia Inc., was launched in September 2022, focusing on the construction of port infrastructure, the provision of services and developments at the Port of Argentia, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Mr. Sheppard brings extensive experience to this new role. He has served as a senior advisor and strategist to many of Canada's leading resource organizations and has been involved in numerous initiatives and business planning projects. Mr. Sheppard has also held officer and board positions across private and public sectors, equipping him with a deep understanding of advancing large-scale projects within complex environments.

Wade Dawe, CEO of Torrent Capital, comments, "I have a high level of confidence in Mr. Sheppard's proven leadership and extensive expertise in strategic business development, investment, and economic analysis."

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital Ltd. is a publicly traded investment issuer that invests in private and publicly traded companies. The Company invests in companies that are due to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared to competing investment products. Currently, the Company is actively researching investment opportunities in the clean technology sector.

For further information, please contact:

Contacts:

Wade Dawe

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 1 902 536 1976

Carl Sheppard

President and Chief Operating Officer

Phone: 1 709 746 8453

Email: info@torrentcapital.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229277

SOURCE: Torrent Capital Ltd.