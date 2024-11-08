Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Cyxone AB at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Cyxone AB, LEI: 54930034OH16ROAY4K87 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instruments: CYXO SE0007815428 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Cyxone AB on November 8, 2024 at 14:06 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 14:30 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 14:40 CET, November 8, 2024. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB