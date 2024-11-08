Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that Nicholas Botta has informed the Board of his decision to retire as a director of the Company with effect from 15 November 2024. He has been a director since 2012. Mr. Botta will continue as Vice Chairman of Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. (the "Investment Manager").

The Nomination Committee has subsequently recommended the appointment of Halit Coussin, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of the Investment Manager, to the Board as a non-executive director. Ms. Coussin will join the Board with effect from 15 November 2024.

Rupert Morley, Chairman of the Board, said: "Nick has served on PSH's board since its inception and on behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank him for his many contributions over the years. We are delighted to welcome Halit to the Board of PSH and appreciate the valuable insights that she will bring to the Board."

Halit Coussin serves as the Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of the Investment Manager. She is also a Director of Pershing Square Holdco GP, LLC, the general partner of the entity which indirectly owns the Investment Manager. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 2007, Ms. Coussin served as an associate attorney at Schulte, Roth Zabel LLP, where her practice focused on advising hedge fund managers on a variety of regulatory and compliance matters. Ms. Coussin received her LL.M. from New York University in 2000 and her LL.B. magna cum laude from Tel Aviv University in 1998.

This announcement is released in compliance with UKLR 6.4.6 and there is no further information to be disclosed under the requirements of UKLR 6.4.8.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

