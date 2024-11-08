M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. Announces Strategic Initiative for Blockchain Technology and Plans to Form a Newco "Ethereum Reserve"

Will Complement Sourcing, Tracking and Tracing in Supply Chain for Critical Minerals

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, today announced a strategic initiative to adopt blockchain technology and plans to form of a separate company called "Ethereum Reserve." This move will position M2i at the forefront of the rapidly evolving financial industry landscape, as it will hold a meaningful equity position in Ethereum Reserve, which will be synergistic, complementary and part of its ecosystem.

M2i's ecosystem provides partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories.

Ethereum Reserve

M2i will seed invest and hold a meaningful equity position in a newly formed company called Ethereum Reserve. The new company will seek to become publicly traded company and Ethereum development company. It plans to use its cash flows and proceeds from financings to accumulate Ethereum, which it will hold as its primary treasury reserve asset. Ethereum is a decentralized blockchain with smart contract functionality. Ether is the native cryptocurrency of the platform. Among cryptocurrencies, ether is second only to bitcoin in market capitalization. It is open-source software. Ethereum was conceived in 2013 by programmer Vitalik Buterin.

Blockchain for Immutable Traceability: The implementation of a blockchain-based system to record each step in the mineral supply chain, from extraction through transportation and processing, creates an unalterable digital ledger. Blockchain's transparency and immutability provide a trusted record, assuring stakeholders of mineral origins, ethical sourcing, and compliance with national defense requirements. This unalterable record will strengthen M2i's value add in sourcing, tracking and tracing critical minerals throughout its global supply chain.

Komodo Capital

M2i's previously announced strategic partnership with Komodo Capital, a mergers and acquisition firm with significant relationships in Australia, will play a key role in the creation, management and funding of the Ethereum Reserve. Komodo Capital's relationships span many years and range across more than 25 mineral asset and mining companies in Australia.

Ethereum As the Clear Leader

In its evaluation of various blockchain platforms, M2i identified Ethereum as the clear frontrunner in the programmable blockchain space. Ethereum's uptime resilience relative to other notable blockchains, adaptability to meet changing competitive landscapes, and globally leading developer ecosystem have set it apart in a highly volatile and competitive industry.

"Our ecosystem is looking at the future of commodity reserves holistically, including both physical and digital commodities. That's why we're committing to the Ethereum network as digital oil, enabling an entire ecosystem of offline and online use cases powered by $ETH. We see strong potential in how the Ethereum network can help us track and transparently display real-time information on our real-world commodities and connect operations across all our partner companies to save on costs. Ethereum has consistently demonstrated its ability to evolve and meet the changing needs of the market," said Doug Cole, Executive Chairman at M2i Inc. "Its transition to Proof-of-Stake, ongoing scalability improvements, and the richness of its DeFi ecosystem make it the clear winner for a risk-adjusted approach for both financial and infrastructure investment."

Regulatory Clarity Paves the Way

The recent clarification from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding Ethereum's status as a non-security has been a pivotal moment for institutional investors such as ourselves. This regulatory clarity has enabled us to finally act on how we want to engage with blockchain technology.

"The SEC's stance on Ethereum provides the regulatory certainty we needed to fully embrace this technology," explained Doug Cole, Executive Chairman at M2i Inc. "It opens up new avenues for innovation in decentralized finance while ensuring we operate within a clear legal framework. While the newly created Ethereum ETFs provide investor exposure to $ETH, there is so much more with Ethereum's programmable blockchain to leverage that go beyond an ETF structure. We're going to be the first entity in the United States devoted to not just collecting $ETH, but staking it, forming one of the largest validators in the world for digital voting rights on the ecosystem, and building on top of Layer-2 applications from the largest blockchain developer community in the world to enable broader global marketplaces. We're going to go in a big way."

Initial Steps and Future Plans

While specific details of M2i's and Ethereum Reserve's comprehensive blockchain strategy will be unveiled in the coming quarter, the firm has already taken significant steps to understand the strategy and legal structure of entities such as MicroStrategy.

"This is just the beginning of an industry-defining journey," said Doug Cole, Executive Chairman at M2i Inc. "We are committed to capturing value for our investor base through the still asymmetric understanding of blockchain's future prominence in our society. What MicroStrategy is doing with basically launching a short attack on the dollar through its share-to-crypto conversion is incredibly bold, and proven viable over time. We're taking notes."

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB:MTWO): M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. The Company aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

