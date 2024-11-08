Hoverfly Technologies Promotes Steve Topping to Chief Operating Officer

The rapidly expanding tech company expands their leadership in anticipation of pivotal contract awards.

SANFORD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Hoverfly Technologies, the leader in tethered drone technology, is excited to announce the promotion of Steve Topping to Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Steve will oversee the company's operational strategy and execution, focusing on continued growth and innovation in the field of tethered drone solutions.

Steve Topping, COO

Steve brings over 13 years of experience in helping technology and manufacturing companies scale and succeed. Since joining Hoverfly Technologies, Steve has made significant contributions, initially working in supply chain where he was instrumental in building a robust American-based supply chain, resulting in our Green List Certification affirming our NDAA Supply Chain compliance and certification. He has excelled in strategic sourcing and vendor management, negotiating strategic partnerships and competitive vendors in the manufacturing space. His efforts have strengthened Hoverfly's position as a trusted provider of cutting-edge drone technology to the U.S Military and abroad.

Steve's ability to work closely with all departments has given him a deep understanding of Hoverfly's internal operations and its strategic needs. He was also responsible for the development and operation of Hoverfly's Missouri facility, which plays a critical role in testing and delivering Sentry - the flagship tethered drone system that positioned Hoverfly as the leader in tethered technology. His leadership and expertise have been key to Hoverfly's operational success, and most recently, he served as the Vice President of Operations.

With a B.S. degree in accounting from Maryville University, Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in both operations and finance, making him an invaluable asset to Hoverfly Technologies as it continues to lead in innovation and expand its global presence.

"Steve's leadership and operational excellence have been pivotal to Hoverfly's growth," said Steve Walters, CEO of Hoverfly Technologies. "His understanding of the company's needs and his commitment to getting the job done made him a natural choice for COO. Steve is going to continue to drive our mission for continuous improvement to provide unmatched tethered drone solutions to our customers, while also bringing new ideas to the table concerning supply chain, quality assurance, product development, and overall performance."

Steve Topping's promotion is just one of the many evolutions that Hoverfly has seen over the past several months. With a strong hiring initiative still underway, the receipt of Green List Certification, and a strong showing at AUSA 2024, Hoverfly Technologies is ecstatic to continue their streak of innovation and success in the coming months.

Contact Information

Tyler Marple

Senior Manager, Business Development

tyler.marple@hoverflytech.com

407-985-4500

Patrick Farrell

Creative Director

patrick.farrell@hoverflytech.com

407-985-4500

SOURCE: Hoverfly Technologies

View the original press release on newswire.com.