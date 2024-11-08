Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2024 15:02 Uhr
The Biltmore Los Angeles Welcomes Matthias Kaiser as New General Manager

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Millennium Hotels and Resorts is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthias Kaiser as the new General Manager of The Biltmore Los Angeles. With over 20 years of global experience in the hospitality industry, Kaiser brings a wealth of expertise in luxury hotel operations, team leadership, and guest service excellence.

Matthias Kaiser

Matthias Kaiser
Headshot of man

Kaiser joins the Biltmore from his recent position as Hotel Manager at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic insight, overseeing operations to ensure high standards of guest satisfaction and operational efficiency. His career spans prominent roles at luxury properties worldwide, including the InterContinental New York Barclay, Hilton Beachfront Resort in Santa Barbara, Swisstouches Hotels & Resorts in China, and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts in Saudi Arabia.

A proven leader in both pre-opening and rebranding initiatives, Kaiser has played a key role in enhancing guest experiences through refined operational processes, staff development, and commitment to service excellence. His hands-on approach and dedication to fostering inclusive, culturally diverse environments have been instrumental in his ability to elevate hotel performance and guest satisfaction.

Kaiser holds an MBA from the HTMi Hotel and Tourism Management Institute in Switzerland, along with a Rooms Division Executive Certificate from the AHLA Educational Institute. His diverse background and strong operational acumen make him an ideal fit to lead the historic Biltmore Los Angeles into its next chapter.

Benedict Ng, Vice President of Operations, North America, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Matthias to the Millennium team. His commitment to operational excellence and his international perspective will be invaluable as we continue to uphold the legacy of the Biltmore."

About The Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles

The Biltmore Los Angeles, having recently added the 'Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument' accolade to its mantle, is the grand dame of downtown LA. The beaux-arts institution has impressed guests and locals since the glory days of Old Hollywood, entertaining a galaxy of stars, dignitaries, and presidents from around the world. And with the booming arts and cultural scene of downtown Los Angeles just outside, guests can easily explore and discover the true spirit of Tinseltown. The historic hotel has a variety of restaurants and bars that celebrate tradition, flavor, and sophistication. For more information, please visit the hotel website.

Contact Information

Christine Han
Regional Marketing Manager, US MHR
chrisitne.han@millenniumhotels.com

Mariel Cabada
Marketing Manager, Biltmore Los Angeles
mariel.cabada@millenniumhotels.com
213-612-1603

SOURCE: The Biltmore Los Angeles

