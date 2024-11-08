SustainableIT.org Joins COP29 To Champion Climate Solutions and Responsible AI in Baku, Azerbaijan

SustainableIT.org joins global leaders at COP29 to forge a future of sustainable technology and responsible AI-on a mission to shape a resilient digital ecosystem, fostering innovations that support a green world.

SustainableIT.org , a pioneering non-profit organization dedicated to advancing global sustainability through technology and responsible AI, will join the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11-18, 2024. Alongside prominent research partners and members-including ServiceNow, Imperial College London, Deloitte, Mastercard, BNP Paribas, Denominator, Schneider Electric, Salesforce, and ERM-SustainableIT.org will contribute to high-profile discussions and events focused on sustainable IT, climate solutions, and responsible AI.

Throughout COP29, SustainableIT.org and its partners will participate in discussions and panels across multiple zones and key venues, including the Blue Zone, Green Zone, Female Quotient (FQ) Lounge, Goals House, Hub Culture, UN Global Compact Brazil, Bloomberg Green, Climate Action Innovation Zone COP29, and the World Climate Summit 2024. These platforms will offer exceptional opportunities to share insights and advancements in sustainability-focused technology solutions with global leaders, policymakers, and innovators.

"As COP29 gathers world leaders in solidarity for a sustainable world for generations to come, SustainableIT.org is honored to be part of this vital conversation," said Josh Harbert, President at SustainableIT.org. "Together with our members and partners, we aim to highlight how responsible technology and AI can accelerate climate action and drive meaningful environmental and societal impact."

"This marks the fourth time Denominator has joined COP," said Anders Rodenberg, CEO of Denominator and 2024 recipient of the SustainableIT.org Global Impact Award in the Social category. "People are both the drivers and the solution to climate change, making insights into social factors essential for charting the best path forward. With the exponential power of AI, technology and data stand as the central pillars for this COP-and for every one that lies ahead."

As a part of SustainableIT.org engagement at COP29, the key topics of focus will be:

Sustainable IT Practices: Focus on integrating sustainability into IT and AI operations to reduce energy consumption and emissions.

Intersection of Responsible AI with Climate Solutions: Examples of AI enhancing climate resilience and sustainability efforts.

Building Climate-Resilient Digital Ecosystems: Strategies to ensure technology infrastructures are robust and adaptable to climatic changes.

Fostering Digital Resilience: Creating digital systems and circular lifecycles in support of environmental health and social equity.

SustainableIT.org's commitment to sustainability extends beyond COP29, as the organization continues to work with partners across sectors to drive impactful technology solutions for environmental preservation and climate action. For more information about SustainableIT.org and how to become a member, please visit https://www.sustainableit.org/ .

