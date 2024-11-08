Anzeige
08.11.2024 15:02 Uhr
pixiv Inc.: pixiv Announces 2024 Christmas Charity Partnership With Book Santa, a Social Welfare Project Providing Books to Children

For Every Christmas-Themed Novel or Essay Submitted, 500 JPY Will Be Donated to Book Santa

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv," Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa) will be partnering with the children's book social welfare project Book Santa, operated by the NPO Charity Santa (office: Tokyo, Chiyoda ward, Representative Director: Natsuki Kiyosuke), by launching the pixiv Novel Children's Charity Project "Book Santa 2024." The project began in 2022 and is now in its third year.

Book Santa 2024

Book Santa 2024



Event page: https://www.pixiv.net/novel/contest/booksanta2024

Book Santa was launched in 2017, as a social welfare project aimed at delivering books to disadvantaged children throughout Japan who would be facing difficulties at Christmastime due to poverty, natural disasters, illness or other reasons.

For the pixiv Novel Children's Charity Project "Book Santa 2024" campaign, pixiv will donate to the NPO Charity Santa for each Christmas-themed novel or essay posted by pixiv users with the "??????2024" tag. The funds donated will be used for Charity Santa operational expenses, and for purchasing books to give to children.

For the pixiv Novel Children's Charity Project 2023 campaign held last year, more than 2,500 works were posted, earning a total of 1,417,250 JPY (approx. 9,280 USD) in donations.

Support efforts to help connect children with new books just by writing on pixiv. We are looking forward to seeing your submissions.

pixiv Novel Children's Charity Project 'Book Santa 2024'

For this event, pixiv is looking for novels or essays with a Christmas theme.

Users can post their work on pixiv novels with the "??????2024" tag, and pixiv Inc. will donate 500 JPY for each submission to the NPO Charity Santa.

Event page: https://www.pixiv.net/novel/contest/booksanta2024

Event period: From Friday, Nov. 8, to Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024

Event theme: pixiv is looking for novels and essays on the theme of Christmas - childhood Christmases or memories of Santa Claus, stories of Christmases in adulthood, stories of strange or funny presents, and more.

How to participate: Write a novel or essay that fits the theme and entry format, then post it to pixiv with the "??????2024" tag attached.

What is pixiv? https://www.pixiv.net

pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on fostering new connections through sharing creative work. It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for posting and exchanging illustrations, manga, and novels, and operates under a philosophy dedicated to "accelerating creativity." Currently, pixiv has more than 100 million registered accounts.

pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Striving to be an exciting space for users to enjoy creative activities, we provide various services to support creators, including pixiv, one of the world's largest art communities; FANBOX, which allows fans to support the activities of their favorite creators; and the 3D project VRoid.

Location: JPR Sendagaya Building 6F, 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa
Business: Internet Services
Established: July 25, 2005
Contact: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi and Nishida)

Contact Information
Mika Nishidoi
editor
info@pixiv.co.jp

SOURCE: pixiv Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
