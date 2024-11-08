Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Hires Gaia Life Capital Inc for Media Services

SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) announces it has entered into a consulting services agreement dated October 15th, 2024, with Gaia Life Capital Inc. ("GLC"), pursuant to which GLC will provide media content strategy creation and dissemination services.

Gaia Life Capital Inc. is a data analytics firm specializing in digital investor growth. This partnership will leverage data-driven strategies to enhance investor acquisition efforts.

"We are excited to have Gaia on board as we begin to undertake our financing and get drilling at our Evening Star gold and copper porphyry project in Nevada. Exposure is very important at this time, and we look forward to getting our story out there," stated Mike England, CEO of Sky Gold.

The initial term of the agreement is for four months and may be renewed with the mutual written agreement of both parties. During the initial term, GLC will be paid $9,000 per month plus 500,000 options exercisable at five cents for a period of one year, in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

GLC is arm's length to Sky Gold, and to the company's knowledge, GLC and its principals do not currently own any securities. GLC may, from time to time, acquire and dispose of shares for investment purposes during the term of the agreement.

