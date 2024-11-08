Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A3D4F1 | ISIN: CA83085J3001 | Ticker-Symbol: QSG
Frankfurt
08.11.24
08:00 Uhr
0,011 Euro
-0,003
-22,22 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2024 15:02 Uhr
168 Leser
Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Hires Gaia Life Capital Inc for Media Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) announces it has entered into a consulting services agreement dated October 15th, 2024, with Gaia Life Capital Inc. ("GLC"), pursuant to which GLC will provide media content strategy creation and dissemination services.

Gaia Life Capital Inc. is a data analytics firm specializing in digital investor growth. This partnership will leverage data-driven strategies to enhance investor acquisition efforts.

"We are excited to have Gaia on board as we begin to undertake our financing and get drilling at our Evening Star gold and copper porphyry project in Nevada. Exposure is very important at this time, and we look forward to getting our story out there," stated Mike England, CEO of Sky Gold.

The initial term of the agreement is for four months and may be renewed with the mutual written agreement of both parties. During the initial term, GLC will be paid $9,000 per month plus 500,000 options exercisable at five cents for a period of one year, in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

GLC is arm's length to Sky Gold, and to the company's knowledge, GLC and its principals do not currently own any securities. GLC may, from time to time, acquire and dispose of shares for investment purposes during the term of the agreement.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Mike England
CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT
Tel: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including with respect to the completion of the Consolidation or the identification or acquisition of additional mineral assets. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
