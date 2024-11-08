Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2024) - Pluto Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLTO) ("Pluto") is pleased to announce that its board of directors have approved a forward split of the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of two (2) new Common Shares for each one (1) Common Share currently outstanding (the "Stock Split"), with an effective date of November 13, 2024. Each shareholder of record of the Company as of the close of business on November 13, 2024 (the "Record Date") will receive one (1) additional share for each share held on such date.

The Company currently has 10,806,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Stock Split, there will be 21,612,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The Company's authorized share capital will remain unchanged.

The Stock Split will be conducted on a push-out basis, therefore no action is required by shareholders in connection with the Stock Split. Existing direct registration statements ("DRS") representing Common Shares of the Company will remain effective. They should be retained by shareholders and should not be forwarded to the Company or Endeavor Trust Corporation ("Endeavor"), the Company's registrar and transfer agent. Endeavor will electronically issue the appropriate number of Common Shares to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. for distribution to non-registered (beneficial) shareholders. Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who hold their Common Shares in an account with their investment dealer or other intermediary will have their accounts automatically updated to reflect the Stock Split in accordance with the applicable brokerage account providers' usual procedures. In addition, on or about the week of November 13, 2024, Endeavor will email or mail DRS representing the additional Common Shares issued to registered shareholders as a result of the Stock Split.

There will be no change to the Company's name, CUSIP or its current trading symbol in connection with the Stock Split.

The purpose of the Stock Split is to increase market liquidity of Pluto's Common Shares, and to provide opportunities for ownership of Pluto's Common Shares by a wider group of investors.

