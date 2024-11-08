In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that blocking high pressure over Eastern Europe in October created a strong east-west divide in solar irradiance across the continent. This led to notably lower irradiance due to persistent cloud cover and rainfall, especially across the Iberian Peninsula and northern Italy. Blocking high pressure over Eastern Europe in October created a strong east-west divide in solar irradiance across the continent, according to analysis using the Solcast API. This setup trapped low pressure systems over Western Europe, leading to notably ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...