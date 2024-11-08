MoU Confirms Joint Cooperation in Support of Czech 'Journey to Space' Initiative to Grow Space Industry and Inspire Youth

The Czech Ministry of Transport has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vast, the U.S.-based pioneer in space habitation technologies. The Memorandum, signed as part of Czech Space Week, outlines a commitment by Vast and the Ministry of Transport to explore ways to partner on future human spaceflight projects, whether through private astronaut missions (PAM) to the International Space Station (ISS) before it is retired in 2030, or on missions to Vast's own Haven space stations, and to engage with a growing Czech Space industry and start-up ecosystem.

Signing of MOU (from left to right) Indira Feustel; Andrew Feustel, Vast Astronaut Advisor; Max Haot, Vast CEO; Marin Kupka, Czech Minister of Transport; Vaclav Kobera, Czech Director of Space Activities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Any future mission with Vast could see Aleš Svoboda, one of 12 reserve astronauts selected by the European Space Agency in November 2022, become the second Czech astronaut. Svoboda has been a focal point for the Czech government's efforts to stimulate growth in the Czech space industry and inspire the country's young people to pursue STEM careers, crystallized by the launch of the Czech Journey to Space project in June 2024.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the Czech space mission and explore joint spaceflight opportunities to bring science, research, and technology from Czech industry to orbit, as well as potentially fly Aleš Svoboda to the International Space Station or Haven-1 aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft," said Max Haot, Vast's CEO.

Czech Minister of Transport Martin Kupka said: "We're excited to partner with Vast, who shares our vision and commitment to pioneering advancements that shape the future of space exploration. The Memorandum demonstrates our commitment to advancing the Czech space sector and ushering in a new era of Czech innovation and technology leadership."

Andrew Feustel, Vast advisor and veteran NASA astronaut with over two decades of experience, underscored the significance of this MoU: "I've worked closely with the Czech space community for years and have long admired their innovation, commitment, and collaborative spirit as we push the boundaries of what's possible in space. Vast is well-positioned to further this mission by combining a bold vision with technical expertise, and together, we can build a future in space that will inspire future generations."

In June 2024, Vast signed an MoU with the European Space Agency (ESA) to explore opportunities for European countries to access space through Vast space stations. In addition, Vast recently unveiled its final design for Haven-1, its first habitable module, as well as plans for Haven-2, its proposed design to replace the International Space Station after its retirement in 2030, as part of NASA's Commercial LEO Destination (CLD) program. NASA is expected to release details of the next phase of CLD in 2025.

About Vast

Founded in 2021 by Jed McCaleb, Vast is developing humanity's next-generation space stations and pioneering the path to long-term living and thriving in space. Launching as soon as 2025, Haven-1 will be home to the world's first commercial crewed microgravity research, development, manufacturing platform, and space station. Vast is also developing its future Haven-2 space station to compete for NASA's Commercial LEO Destinations (CLD) program. These Haven stations are designed to test a range of micro and artificial gravity environments, with a fully realized artificial gravity station launching in the 2030s and reaffirming Vast's commitment to ensuring a spacefaring future for all.

