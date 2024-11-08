Leader in next-gen trade surveillance technology announces executive transition with long-time CEO Neil Walker assuming role as Executive Chair of the Board and CTO Mike Coats promoted to CEO

TradingHub, a leading provider of uniquely intelligent trade surveillance software for the global financial services industry, today announces the appointment of long-time CTO Mike Coats as CEO, while former CEO Neil Walker assumes role as Executive Chair of the Board.

In his successful 14-year tenure as CEO and co-founder, Walker has led the organization to significant growth and expansion, culminating in TradingHub establishing itself as one of the world's most trusted trade surveillance partners to the world's prominent investment banking institutions. Walker will now assume the role of Executive Chair of the Board within the organisation.

"It is incredibly rewarding to see how much TradingHub has grown in the last 14 years," said Walker. "The trade surveillance category is one of the fastest moving and most challenging spaces for financial institutions to navigate today, and I am immensely gratified a company that began as two traders with an idea has developed into a go-to resource for half of the world's largest global banks across 45 countries. TradingHub's growth trajectory speaks for itself, and I cannot wait to see the new heights that the company will hit under Mike's guidance."

Assuming the role of CEO is Mike Coats. With two decades of financial markets experience including successful stints at Merrill Lynch, Dresdner Bank and Commerzbank Mike Coats has served as CTO at TradingHub since 2012, where he has played a foremost role in directing the company's ongoing technological and go-to-market strategy. Coats will begin as CEO effective immediately.

"At TradingHub we are setting new standards for trade surveillance technology by using a front-office mindset to help our customers capture even the most sophisticated instances of market abuse," said Coats. "I look forward to having the opportunity to help the company build on its existing reputation as one of the most forward-thinking players in the trade surveillance and broader fintech spaces. We are committed to offering the most advanced technology to help our customers confidently protect themselves against the financial and reputational dangers of today's markets abuse and data governance challenges, and I am excited to support our customers and partners as we continue to do so."

Coats will accelerate TradingHub's mission to help global financial institutions fill a critical gap in trade surveillance systems and modernize risk, controls, and compliance practices to align with evolving regulatory standards. The company recently announced its expansion into the Australian marketplace with the opening of its Sydney office.

About TradingHub

TradingHub provides investment banks, asset managers, hedge funds, commodity houses and brokerage firms with uniquely intelligent trade surveillance software to protect them against the financial and reputational dangers of today's increasingly complex forms of market abuse. Through proprietary, cross-market models, TradingHub is able to quantify trader intent to provide the most comprehensive surveillance solutions that are aligned with current regulatory standards making it the world-leading solution for protecting against the growing regulatory risk of sophisticated illicit activity.

TradingHub has taken a broken trade surveillance system and rebuilt it using a trading floor way of thinking to truly safeguard market participants against the intricate forms of market abuse that would otherwise go unnoticed until it's too late, while saving them huge amounts of time and money by rapidly reducing false alerts.

