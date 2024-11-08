Anzeige
08.11.2024 15:06 Uhr
Paw Prosper: FITPAWS STRENGTHENS COMMITMENT TO CANINE AGILITY SPORTS WITH EXTENDED SPONSORSHIP OF THE FITPAWS WORLD AGILITY OPEN THROUGH 2026

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Agility Open (WAO), one of the largest annual international dog agility competitions, is proud to announce that FitPaws has committed to sponsoring the event through 2026 after a successful first year of the partnership in 2024.

FitPaws continues it's support as Title Sponsor for the 13th annual World Agility Open, bringing together the highest performers from around the world to compete in the prestigious dog agility championship.

FitPaws combines the art and science of physical training and rehabilitation to design equipment that improves dogs' overall fitness. Founded in 2010, FitPaws equipment is trusted and recommended by top canine fitness and rehabilitation experts worldwide for building strength, increasing flexibility, and improving proprioception.

Since 2011, WAO has highlighted the pinnacle of training, human-canine partnership, and athleticism through teams from across the globe, all within the realm of agility sports. Teams from various nations will compete for five world championship titles, showcasing their skills in agility, jumping, speedstakes, and more.

"We are thrilled to extend our successful partnership and support this exceptional event for another two years," says Ryan DeCaire, CEO of Paw Prosper, parent company of FitPaws. "Our ongoing sponsorship of the FitPaws World Agility Open is a testament to our deep commitment to celebrating the incredible talent and dedication in the agility community."

"We are extremely excited to be extending our partnership with FitPaws through 2026," says Greg Derrett, CEO of UK Agility International and the WAO. "The success of the 2024 event highlighted our shared passion for supporting the agility community and our goal of providing the ultimate global agility competition. We are excited to work together and build on this success."

The 2025 FitPaws World Agility Open will be held at the National Hippic Centre (KHNS) in Ermelo, Netherlands, from May 14th to 18th. The event is expected to attract 650 competitors from 44 countries. Aaron Froude, Kine Eimhjellen, and Marko Makela will judge the 2025 event.

Paw Prosper
Media Contact
Kathryn Groenewold
Director of Marketing
Kathryn.Groenewold@pawprosper.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2294773/4976612/FP_Primary_Peacock_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fitpaws-strengthens-commitment-to-canine-agility-sports-with-extended-sponsorship-of-the-fitpaws-world-agility-open-through-2026-302299222.html

