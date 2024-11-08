Anzeige
WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
IBM "AI in Action" Report Identifies Key Characteristics of Businesses That Consider Themselves Leaders in AI

Effective Data Management Strategy and Aggressive Investment Approach Found as Biggest Differentiators

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) released a new report called AI in Action that highlights artificial intelligence strategies of businesses considered "AI Leaders." The report is based on a survey, conducted on behalf of IBM by Harris Poll, of 2,000 companies across the U.S., U.K., India, Japan and Germany.

IBM Corporation logo.

According to the findings, of the 2,000 businesses surveyed, 15% reported being far ahead of their peers when it comes to leveraging AI to maximize value across their business. The report defines these businesses as "AI Leaders." The remaining 85% of respondents were classified as "Learners."

"Of the organizations that were considered AI Leaders, two-thirds reported that AI has already driven 25% or greater improvement in their revenue growth rate," said Shobhit Varshney, VP & Sr. Partner, Americas AI Leader, IBM Consulting. "We dove into the data to uncover how these AI Leaders were implementing AI within their businesses that could help others learn from their success."

The report identified four key findings that may explain the outcomes achieved by AI Leaders:

  • Investment: 71% of AI Leaders describe their organizations as being very aggressive with respect to making investments in AI, compared to 19% of Learners.
  • AI Data Management: AI Leaders were far more likely to express confidence in their ability to access and effectively manage their organization's data to support AI initiatives (61% vs. 11% of Learners).
  • Strategic Focus & Alignment: AI Leaders were more likely to report that their C-suite was fully aligned with IT leadership on what it would take to achieve AI maturity (72% vs. 36% of Learners). Further, data found that AI Leaders were 80% more likely to invest in four use cases: customer experience, IT operations and automation, virtual assistants and cybersecurity.
  • Ability to Customize: AI Leaders were more than twice as likely to express confidence in their ability to customize their AI efforts to achieve optimal value. (72% of Leaders vs. 33% of Learners) In practice, 61% of Leaders reported using APIs to create their own solutions (vs. 28% of Learners).

For the full report, including country-specific data, visit https://www.ibm.com/think/reports/ai-in-action. Is your company an AI Leader? Click HERE to take the quiz and find out.

The research for this report was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of IBM from 20 February through 24 April 2024. The survey was conducted among IT and business decision-makers in the US, Japan, Germany, the UK and India. The decision-makers had to possess a deep knowledge of their company's AI-based tools or processes in all their forms and work for large companies with either an annual revenue of more than USD 500 million or a company size of more than 1,000 employees.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running market research firms in the US, tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963. It's now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. It works with clients in 3 primary areas: building a 21st-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Its mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible.

Media contact:

Rebecca Neufeld
rebecca.neufeld@ibm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319830/IBM_LOGO_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ibm-ai-in-action-report-identifies-key-characteristics-of-businesses-that-consider-themselves-leaders-in-ai-302299999.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
