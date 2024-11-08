Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2024) - Global Investment Migration firms Vancis Capital and Global Residence Index have merged. The merger allows the firms to strengthen their position across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.





The Vancis Capital Team





After working together for six years in supporting each other's sales and operational capacities, Founders, Dwayne Chauhan and Mark Damsgaard, decided to combine their companies to offer an enhanced suite of services to clients. The newly formed partnership is set to scale the firm's expansion across multiple markets.

"In a rapidly expanding industry, I am proud to celebrate this significant partnership through our merger with Global Residence Index," said Dwayne Chauhan, Founder and Group CEO of Vancis Capital. "The significant online presence of Global Residence Index unlocks new opportunities, enabling us to drive growth across the economic residency, citizenship, and international real estate sectors."

Mark Damsgaard, Founder of Global Residence Index and, now, VP of Marketing at Vancis Capital comments on the merger,

"After working with numerous industry partners over the past years, I can confidently say that Vancis Capital has consistently stood out for its exceptional client services and processing capabilities. Their attention to detail and commitment to delivering excellent service have been proven time and time again. It is with great pride that we announce our official merger with Vancis Capital, and I look forward to growing further and helping even more clients become global citizens, supported by the quality of Vancis Capital's services."

As a well-established firm in the space, Vancis Capital has been working with thousands of clients over the firm's seven-year history. Global Residence Index is a go-to company and platform for clients to get up-to- date information on the world's investment migration programs.

The newly combined firm will continue to operate under the Vancis Capital name and brand. Global Residence Index will remain an information-based index platform, now owned by Vancis Capital.

The firm provides consultancy services to high-net-worth individuals and select government partners, delivering strategic advice on investment migration, legal and financial considerations, and streamlining the application and investment processes for programs in Europe, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and beyond.

About Vancis Capital

www.vanciscapital.com

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Vancis Capital is a Global boutique investment migration firm. We work with Government bodies, Regulatory Agencies and Due Diligence institutions to provide safe Investment Migration services to clients across the globe.

Our dedicated Citizenship and Residency advisory team and highly experienced administrative processing team has enabled thousands of high-net-worth individuals and families realize their global mobility, tax planning, relocation and retirement goals through strategic investments into Government-operated contribution programs, Real Estate investments, Government Sovereign Bonds and other investment pathways.

Through our global offices in Dublin, Dubai, Istanbul, Port Vila, and Cebu, we work with a vast network of private wealth management and law firms, family offices, corporations and trusts to assist their clients, partners, and executives to enjoy the benefits of obtaining a Second Passport or Golden Visa.

About Global Residence Index owned by Vancis Capital

www.globalresidenceindex.com

Global Residence Index is a well-known company and platform offering up-to-date indexes and insights for the citizenship and residency industry. It provides the latest information on visa-free travel, immigration requirements, and investment regulations, catering specifically to those interested in investment migration programs.

The brand is owned by Vancis Capital with offices in Dublin, Dubai, Istanbul, Port Vila, and Cebu. Through these global locations, we work with a vast network of private wealth management and law firms, family offices, corporations and trusts to assist their clients, partners, and executives to enjoy the benefits of obtaining a Second Passport or Golden Visa.

