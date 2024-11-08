Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long name and short name for instrument issued by Virtune AB

Upon request by the issuer, the long name and short for an instrument issued by Virtune AB will change, please see below. The change will be valid as of November 11, 2024. ISIN code symbol will remain unchanged. ISIN OLD LONG NAME NEW LONG NAME ------------------------------------------------------------- SE0021630217 Virtune Staked Polygon ETP Virtune Polygon ETP ------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN OLD SHORT NAME NEW SHORT NAME ----------------------------------------------------- SE0021630217 Virtune Staked Polygon Virtune Polygon ----------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280.