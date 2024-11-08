Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading day for paid subscription shares (BTA) of PMD Device Solutions AB

At the request of PMD Device Solutions AB, the last trading day in PMD Device Solutions AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2024-11-13 2024-11-08. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: PMDS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022600276 Order Book: 352041 Market Segment: First North STO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB